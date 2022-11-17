CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship

Read full article on original website
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
Exclusive: Video shows Ukrainian forces infiltrating Russian command center
CNN joins a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit as they review the weeks leading up to liberating Kherson from Russia. CNN's Sam Kiley reports.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Donald Trump broke with recent tradition for presidents and presidential candidates by refusing to release his past tax records, insisting that he was under audit and therefore could not release the returns.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
Kamala Harris' visit to the Philippines sends China a message of US intent
A Philippine archipelago known for tropical vacations will become the focus of political attention this week when Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the highest ranking US official to visit its main island.
Russians grow more critical as Putin's military operation drags on and sanctions take a toll
November and December are known as the most depressing months in Moscow. The days are short and dark, and the weather is too cold and wet to be outdoors much but still too warm and rainy to enjoy the real Russian winter.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
Exclusive: Dominican Republic expelled hundreds of children to Haiti without their families this year
Hundreds of children have been expelled from the Dominican Republic without their parents, according to UNICEF, amid a sweeping government push to remove suspected undocumented migrants from the country.
Ending a 'nightmare' in Venezuela: How the US government brought seven Americans home
On October 1, five of the so-called Citgo 6 were woken up early in their Venezuelan prison by a guard telling them to "get dressed up properly."
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital
Tonga eruption is the biggest and worst volcano crisis in human history. Here's why
About 11 months have passed since the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted, but the aftermath of this biggest volcanic event in human history continues to surprise us. To study the impact of the volcano in the Pacific region, a team of researchers from New Zealand and the UK mapped the 22,000 km2 area around the Tonga volcano.
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
