WSAZ Investigates | New data shows increase in W.Va. certified teacher shortage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New numbers show the shortage of certified teachers is growing in West Virginia. What stood at 600 classrooms with a non-certified teacher in 2015 reached nearly 1,200 last year, and now that number stands at 1,544 for this school year. Education officials generally describe a non-certified...
Santa Train returns to the track for its 80th run
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run on Saturday. “It hasn’t run the last two years, of course, COVID situation, but it’s back on the track this year,” said Wise, Va. Food City store manager Henry Maggard. “Late start getting it planned, but they pulled it off.”
Uptick in West Virginians expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the travel industry is working to meet pre-pandemic performance numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA estimates a 7% increase in West Virginians planning to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period. The organization considers the Thanksgiving travel period starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27....
