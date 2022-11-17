ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WSAZ

Santa Train returns to the track for its 80th run

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run on Saturday. “It hasn’t run the last two years, of course, COVID situation, but it’s back on the track this year,” said Wise, Va. Food City store manager Henry Maggard. “Late start getting it planned, but they pulled it off.”
WSAZ

Uptick in West Virginians expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the travel industry is working to meet pre-pandemic performance numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA estimates a 7% increase in West Virginians planning to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period. The organization considers the Thanksgiving travel period starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27....
