astaga.com
Bitcoin Holders Selling At Large Losses, Is Final Capitulation Here?
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin holders have been promoting at giant losses on the extent of earlier bottoms, suggesting that the ultimate capitulation for the cycle could also be right here. Bitcoin 7-Day MA aSOPR Has Sharply Gone Down Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As The Price Continues To Sink
The scenario within the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to observe a downward development. Costs of most crypto belongings are sustaining a southward motion over the previous weeks. The collapse of FTX remains to be spinning the wheels negatively because the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics firm, reviews...
astaga.com
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
A number of metrics presently counsel that the Bitcoin value is lastly discovering its backside after one other capitulation occasion, probably triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This last miner capitulation could also be imminent as miners are promoting their BTC on the quickest fee since early 2016. In...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Plunges, Why ETH Could Soon Dive Below $1,000
Ethereum traded beneath the $1,150 assist in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is gaining bearish momentum and may dive beneath the $1,000 assist zone. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone beneath the $1,150 and $1,120 assist ranges. The worth is now buying and selling beneath $1,150 and the 100...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s value misplaced its all-time excessive as value struggled to interrupt above $17,000. BTC’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s value appears to be like weak as the value struggles to carry above...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Misery – Will BTC Price Continue Going Downhill This Week?
During the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency when it comes to market capitalization, misplaced greater than 22% of its worth because it continues to battle in shaking off the consequences of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was worn out of...
astaga.com
Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC value began a serious decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in management and may goal extra losses in the direction of $0.70 within the close to time period. MATIC value began a serious decline from nicely above $0.95 towards the US greenback. The worth is buying...
astaga.com
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s value misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to interrupt above $1,250. ETH’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. ETH’s value appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $1,100, with...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value is slowly shifting decrease in direction of $15,500. BTC stays at a threat of extra losses except it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin began a contemporary decline beneath the $16,500 and $16,400 ranges. The value is buying and selling beneath $16,500 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
XRP Price Holds Ground While BTC and ETH Slide, Here’s Breakout Zone
Ripple did not clear $0.40 and corrected decrease in opposition to the US Greenback. XRP worth may begin an honest improve if it stays above the $0.345 assist zone. Ripple began a contemporary decline from the $0.40 resistance zone in opposition to the US greenback. The value is now buying...
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH/USD) eyes a break below a yearly low. A price of below $1,000 beckons
Ethereum (ETH/USD) set its yearly low of round $900 in June 2022. Technical indicators present that the cryptocurrency is continuing to check this low stage. As of press time, ETH worth was $1,085 with growing bear momentum. Ought to the bearish development proceed, ETH might declare a brand new low within the yr.
astaga.com
Bitcoin could slip below $16k as market losses nearly $40 billion
The cryptocurrency market has began the week in a unfavorable method, with costs of most cash down by greater than 4% within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s main cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the previous couple of hours. The price of Bitcoin is down by greater than 3% within the final 24 hours and is now buying and selling at round $16,071 per coin.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles Down, What’s The Reason Behind The Decline?
The crypto market has not too long ago witnessed completely different shades of occasions, impacting a number of property negatively, akin to Ethereum. The collapse of the FTX crypto trade remains to be inflicting many downtrends available in the market. The general worth development available in the market has maintained a southward transfer past expectations.
astaga.com
Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall
The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
astaga.com
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s worth misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to carry above $0.7. MATIC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. MATIC’s worth appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $0.7, with...
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC) Defends $60 As Altcoins Suffer; Here Are Levels To Watch
LTC’s value continues to carry sturdy because the bull refuses to offer in to the FTX fiasco as value developments are above $60. LTC’s value continues to look sturdy regardless of bearish market sentiments, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. LTC’s value appears to be...
