The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.

1 DAY AGO