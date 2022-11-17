Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
allongeorgia.com
Brunswick Landing Marina Awarded as Best Large Marina in the Country
Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
Brunswick clinic seeks to clear criminal records for fresh start
Dina, a resident of Brunswick, said teaching children with developmental disabilities has been a long-time passion. She has 12 years of experience in special education. But when she applied for a position at a school this summer, she felt devastated when a criminal background check took her out of the running.
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
Action News Jax
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for reported missing Clay County 15-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Franklin County Sheriff has requested assistance locating a 15-year-old boy out of Clay County who has been missing since November 13. The 15-year-old boy is named Malachi Cook with a height of 5′7 and a weight of 125 pounds. The Clay County Sheriff’s...
Action News Jax
Man beaten by Camden County Deputies speaks out in interview
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The North Carolina man who claims he was beaten by deputies inside the Camden County jail shares his story. The video shows 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs has been seen countless times. It shows at least five deputies walking into the cell trying to restrain him, then...
Action News Jax
Two car collision caused one fatality, JSO says
This morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrived to Blanding Boulevard and Colonial Avenue where two cars were in undrivable condition. A Cadillac was driving south on Blanding Boulevard and a Nissan was turning from Colonial Avenue. The two vehicles made impact with each other in the intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION...
duvalsports.com
Big Comeback And Big Stops For Baker County, Gets Revenge Against Baldwin In Playoffs
Baldwin Fl- It was another anticipated rematch between Highway 90 rivals as Baker County traveled to Baldwin for their Class 2S playoff matchup. Baldwin(9-2) got the best of Baker County (8-3) by a score of 30-7 back on September 16th, 2022. This time however, it was win or go home, and that pressure made the postseason match much more competitive this go round as we say in these parts. It was a good ole fashioned barn burner that went down to the last minute.
Action News Jax
Clay County police find missing 15-year-old boy suspected in domestic violence case
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 12:27 p.m.- CCSO confirmed Cook was found, but they are still learning to find out more. Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Malachi Cook. According to police, Cook has been missing since Nov. 13, but there...
Comments / 0