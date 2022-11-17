Baldwin Fl- It was another anticipated rematch between Highway 90 rivals as Baker County traveled to Baldwin for their Class 2S playoff matchup. Baldwin(9-2) got the best of Baker County (8-3) by a score of 30-7 back on September 16th, 2022. This time however, it was win or go home, and that pressure made the postseason match much more competitive this go round as we say in these parts. It was a good ole fashioned barn burner that went down to the last minute.

BALDWIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO