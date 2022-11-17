ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folkston, GA

Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
allongeorgia.com

Brunswick Landing Marina Awarded as Best Large Marina in the Country

Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

Man beaten by Camden County Deputies speaks out in interview

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The North Carolina man who claims he was beaten by deputies inside the Camden County jail shares his story. The video shows 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs has been seen countless times. It shows at least five deputies walking into the cell trying to restrain him, then...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Two car collision caused one fatality, JSO says

This morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrived to Blanding Boulevard and Colonial Avenue where two cars were in undrivable condition. A Cadillac was driving south on Blanding Boulevard and a Nissan was turning from Colonial Avenue. The two vehicles made impact with each other in the intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Big Comeback And Big Stops For Baker County, Gets Revenge Against Baldwin In Playoffs

Baldwin Fl- It was another anticipated rematch between Highway 90 rivals as Baker County traveled to Baldwin for their Class 2S playoff matchup. Baldwin(9-2) got the best of Baker County (8-3) by a score of 30-7 back on September 16th, 2022. This time however, it was win or go home, and that pressure made the postseason match much more competitive this go round as we say in these parts. It was a good ole fashioned barn burner that went down to the last minute.
BALDWIN, FL

