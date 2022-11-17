ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem tanker truck gas spill cleanup along Route 378 could take weeks

A crashed tanker truck may be gone from a Bethlehem neighborhood, but crews are still working to clean up gallons of gasoline spilled and keep it out of the Monocacy Creek. When the truck crashed early Thursday morning on Union Boulevard between Paul and Raymond avenues, gasoline made it way to the storm drains and out to a culvert along Route 378 north, officials previously said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
WBRE

PawPaw trees planted on South River Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Scranton fire injures 2, including firefighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire hit a home in the South Side as crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hickory Street near Cedar Avenue. One person inside the home was rescued. That person along with a firefighter were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. So […]
SCRANTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WOLF

Man hospitalized following ATV crash

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

There will be a joint St. Peter’s/Huffs Church Thanksgiving eve service 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Union Church, Macungie. All are welcome. 94th Annual Thanksgiving Sheeprock Trek and Sunrise Service. Hike departs 5:45 a.m. from the Macungie Volunteer Fire Department, 31 S. Walnut St., Macungie. Thanksgiving message by Eagle Scout TJ Seislove. The event is sponsored by Macungie Boy Scout Troop 71. Free and open to the public. Free parking available. Please use only the designated hiking trail which begins at the fire department for access to and from Sheeprock. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the garage area of the Macungie Fire Department starting 5:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Macungie Historical Society at 610-965-0372 or email to MHS@macungie.org.
MACUNGIE, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”

MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA

