Bethlehem tanker truck gas spill cleanup along Route 378 could take weeks
A crashed tanker truck may be gone from a Bethlehem neighborhood, but crews are still working to clean up gallons of gasoline spilled and keep it out of the Monocacy Creek. When the truck crashed early Thursday morning on Union Boulevard between Paul and Raymond avenues, gasoline made it way to the storm drains and out to a culvert along Route 378 north, officials previously said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
Sheetz slashes some gas to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week
As millions of drivers prepare to hit the road this week for Thanksgiving, Sheetz announced it was slashing the price of a certain grade of gasoline to $1.99 a gallon. The discounted price for unleaded 88 fuel started today and runs through Nov. 28. It comes as the national average...
PawPaw trees planted on South River Street
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Scranton fire injures 2, including firefighter
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire hit a home in the South Side as crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hickory Street near Cedar Avenue. One person inside the home was rescued. That person along with a firefighter were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. So […]
Couple, pets without home after late morning fire in Bath. No injuries, fire chief says
UPDATE: A couple and their two cats were displaced Sunday following a greenhouse fire at their home in Bath, police said. The family was not home at the time of the fire, Bath volunteer Fire Chief Chuck Tully said. Officials responded around 10:30 a.m. to the home on the 200 block of East Main Street, authorities said.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
WOLF
Man hospitalized following ATV crash
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
There will be a joint St. Peter’s/Huffs Church Thanksgiving eve service 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Union Church, Macungie. All are welcome. 94th Annual Thanksgiving Sheeprock Trek and Sunrise Service. Hike departs 5:45 a.m. from the Macungie Volunteer Fire Department, 31 S. Walnut St., Macungie. Thanksgiving message by Eagle Scout TJ Seislove. The event is sponsored by Macungie Boy Scout Troop 71. Free and open to the public. Free parking available. Please use only the designated hiking trail which begins at the fire department for access to and from Sheeprock. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the garage area of the Macungie Fire Department starting 5:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Macungie Historical Society at 610-965-0372 or email to MHS@macungie.org.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
glensidelocal.com
County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”
MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
It’s Electric! This Bucks County Township Might Become the Next Location of a Tesla Dealership
The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company. As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, one township may soon be the next location of a major dealership. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the plans in the Warminster Patch.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
