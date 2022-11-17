Read full article on original website
Related
Chargers QB Justin Herbert connects with WR Joshua Palmer for 50-yard TD vs. Chiefs
The Bolts started with a bang, as Herbert found the second-year receiver wide open for a 50-yard touchdown pass on the Chargers' third play of the game.
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
Bears QB Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday's loss at Atlanta and underwent further evaluation after the game.
No. 2 Gonzaga posts wire-to-wire win over No. 4 Kentucky
Rasir Bolton scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help No. 2 Gonzaga post an 88-72
Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan to narrow win over Ohio
Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan escaped with a 70-66 nonconference victory over Ohio
Comments / 0