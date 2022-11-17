ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

MyStateline.com

Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?

(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that "owners and others residing in residential units […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he's had the best soybean crop he's ever had in 44 years of farming. "Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois' firearm deer season underway

(WTVO) — Deer hunters in Illinois can get their rifles off the shelves as the state's firearm deer season is underway. Firearm season is split up into three different time periods, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The first is from November 18-20 while the second is from December 1-4. A third season, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they're coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it's unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Thanksgiving events in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Thanksgiving is coming around the corner, and various events are on their way for Central Illinois communities. If you are running out of holiday ideas and looking for a place to celebrate, here are some events to spend Thanksgiving with your family, friends and new faces. NerdsGiving Nov. 23 at 5 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. "There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend," Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. "Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car."
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says

A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has "a once-in-a-generation opportunity" to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. "Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks

If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule

Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
ILLINOIS STATE

