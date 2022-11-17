Read full article on original website
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?
(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
Is it illegal to sleep in your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re on a road trip through Illinois and it’s getting late, and you don’t want to pay for a hotel room, you might be wondering — is it illegal to sleep in your car? The answer is: there are no laws prohibiting a person from sleeping in their car in […]
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
Illinois’ firearm deer season underway
(WTVO) — Deer hunters in Illinois can get their rifles off the shelves as the state’s firearm deer season is underway. Firearm season is split up into three different time periods, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The first is from November 18-20 while the second is from December 1-4. A third season, […]
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
Thanksgiving events in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Thanksgiving is coming around the corner, and various events are on their way for Central Illinois communities. If you are running out of holiday ideas and looking for a place to celebrate, here are some events to spend Thanksgiving with your family, friends and new faces. NerdsGiving Nov. 23 at 5 […]
Final Extension For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Ends Soon
Following approximately two years of deadline extensions, the final chance to new your driver's license or ID card is quickly approaching. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions. The final extension for driver's...
Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. “There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says
A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Extension Ends in Less Than 2 Weeks
If you've been needing to renew your driver's license but have put off doing so for whatever reason, you may want to act soon. After approximately two years, the final extension to renew driver's licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initially extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and announced numerous subsequent extensions.
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in Illinois
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In Illinois, the first full adult-use cannabis shop licenses—as opposed to conditional—have been granted to applicants for social fairness.
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule
Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing...
Illinois legal marijuana sales could rise if taxes are lowered, some groups claim
The state of Illinois is reporting record tax revenue on legal marijuana, with nearly half a billion dollars in the last year, but we also pay the second highest taxes on legal weed.
Here Are the Documents Illinois Residents Need to Apply for REAL ID Cards
In just over six month's time, an ordinary driver's license will no longer permit U.S. residents to fly within the country, and Illinois residents will need to obtain new REAL ID-compliant identification. Starting May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant...
