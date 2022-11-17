Read full article on original website
Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More
The pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady
With Tom Brady now single, many women are expressing interest in the 45-year-old quarterback. But one prominent golf influencer is taking things a step further. Golf influencer Karin Hart took to her Instagram Story this weekend, admitting that she's "in love" with Brady. The prominent golfer has more than 100,000...
Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids
Nick is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott.
iheart.com
Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made
But fear not, Deadpool fans — you still might get a chance to see your favorite guy in a Santa hat soon enough.
Elton John bids farewell to America from Dodger Stadium: What to know, where to watch his final show
Elton John gives his final concert on his final American tour Sunday from Dodger Stadium, streaming live on Disney+.
Brutally honest reviews of every 2022 AMAs performance, including Anitta and Missy Elliott
A slew of A-list performances are teased at the 2022 American Music Awards, including Carrie Underwood, Pink and Anitta. Our brutally honest reviews.
‘The Waltons’ Star Michael Learned Truly Loved Her TV Husband Ralph Waite
Michael Learned and Ralph Waite played husband and wife on The Waltons. Turns out, they had a real romantic connection off the set too, although it never amounted to a relationship. While Ralph passed away in 2014, Michael is now opening up about their “deep and spiritual” love while working together in the ’70s series.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Carrie Underwood, Larsa, Rihanna, Jessica Simpson!
Carrie Underwood loves working out and staying fit. But on Thanksgiving, she "eats a lot," just like the rest of us. She also celebrates it twice because she does the Canadian Thanksgiving a month earlier with her husband Mike Fisher's family. Is Larsa Pippen out with Michael Jordans Son???. Playboy...
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Shares Health Update After Hip Surgery
Award-winning country artist Luke Bryan’s wife shared a few photos from the hospital on Monday morning (November 14), saying at that time that she’d undergone “unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!”. Caroline clarified in the clip...
