Sublette County, WY

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
