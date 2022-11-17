Read full article on original website
Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
IDVA Launches 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit’ Campaign
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. “Hundreds of letters...
MorningStar Mission Ministries, Inc. – Kevin Watson, New Executive Director
MorningStar Mission in Joliet is announcing the appointment of Kevin Watson as Executive Director, beginning January 1, 2023. Kevin has a rich history with MorningStar. He has been with the mission. for over 15 years. He started as the vocational coordinator, the men’s program director, the senior program director, and...
Illinois Reaches 17 Consecutive Months of Job Growth in October
Illinois officials are touting the state’s job growth. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the state reached 17 consecutive months of job growth last month. The unemployment rate did increase by point-one percentage points to four-point-six percent. However, non farm payrolls increased by 36-hundred in October.
NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora
Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
Two men have been arrested by Joliet Police after the Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 of West Marion Street. Authorities had been in the middle of an extensive narcotics investigation and identified 42-year-old Victor Bailey of Joliet and 25-year-old Treyonte Holmes of Chicago as suspects in the delivery of cocaine.
Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022
Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
