BBC

Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad

Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski on the World Cup and facing Lionel Messi

Poland and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says the World Cup in Qatar will be "a little bit strange", but looks forward to playing against Argentina and Lionel Messi. LISTEN: BBC Sounds World Cup Daily - All About Lewandowski. Watch Mexico v Poland, 15:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the...
BBC

Jude Bellingham's first coach says he urged youngster to love football

Parents of reluctant young footballers might be relieved to learn even England star Jude Bellingham did not love the game when he first started playing. Phil Wooldridge, of Stourbridge, West Midlands, told the BBC Bellingham had come to him as a four-year-old and was clearly athletically gifted. But he said:...
BBC

Stockport County: Club give three-season ban to fan who entered Edgeley Park pitch

Stockport County have given a supporter a three-season ban from their Edgeley Park home after they entered the pitch during their defeat by Leyton Orient. The supporter was also arrested after Saturday's 2-1 defeat and is awaiting a court date to receive a football banning order, the club said. In...
BBC

Why might FSG welcome investment?

A failed European Super League, Financial Fair Play rules and a growing trend of state-owned clubs may all be factors in Fenway Sports Group considering a sale of Liverpool. T﻿hat's the view of a leading journalist who has been close to the story since Liverpool's owners publicly stated they would be open to welcoming new shareholders.
BBC

Holyhead: Freeport status could create 13,000 jobs - owners

Thousands of jobs could be created by making the port of Holyhead into a freeport, its owners have claimed. Shipping company Stena Line said it was working with companies that were interested in building factories on Anglesey, if freeport status was granted. Holyhead is expected to be one of five...

