BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
BBC
Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
BBC
Wales at the World Cup: Gareth Bale had 'no doubts' about historic goal against USA
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Bale said he had "no doubts" about taking the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski on the World Cup and facing Lionel Messi
Poland and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says the World Cup in Qatar will be "a little bit strange", but looks forward to playing against Argentina and Lionel Messi. LISTEN: BBC Sounds World Cup Daily - All About Lewandowski. Watch Mexico v Poland, 15:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the...
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
BBC
Jude Bellingham's first coach says he urged youngster to love football
Parents of reluctant young footballers might be relieved to learn even England star Jude Bellingham did not love the game when he first started playing. Phil Wooldridge, of Stourbridge, West Midlands, told the BBC Bellingham had come to him as a four-year-old and was clearly athletically gifted. But he said:...
BBC
Stockport County: Club give three-season ban to fan who entered Edgeley Park pitch
Stockport County have given a supporter a three-season ban from their Edgeley Park home after they entered the pitch during their defeat by Leyton Orient. The supporter was also arrested after Saturday's 2-1 defeat and is awaiting a court date to receive a football banning order, the club said. In...
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia hands upset loss to Argentina, Lionel Messi
Saudi Arabia scored twice in the second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and rally past Lionel Messi and Argentina for an upset in a Group C World Cup opener Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.
BBC
Why might FSG welcome investment?
A failed European Super League, Financial Fair Play rules and a growing trend of state-owned clubs may all be factors in Fenway Sports Group considering a sale of Liverpool. That's the view of a leading journalist who has been close to the story since Liverpool's owners publicly stated they would be open to welcoming new shareholders.
BBC
Holyhead: Freeport status could create 13,000 jobs - owners
Thousands of jobs could be created by making the port of Holyhead into a freeport, its owners have claimed. Shipping company Stena Line said it was working with companies that were interested in building factories on Anglesey, if freeport status was granted. Holyhead is expected to be one of five...
