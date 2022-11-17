Read full article on original website
mutigers.com
Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Head Wrestling Coach Brian Smith was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday, Nov. 20. Beginning his career as Missouri's seventh head wrestling coach, Smith sat down with his team and made a list of goals that he hoped would help the 1998 squad and future Tiger teams. Over the past 24 years, he and the many men that have come through the Mizzou wrestling program have slowly but surely checked items off that original list. Individual Big 12 and MAC Conference Champions, improved grade-point averages, record-setting attendances, a No. 1 national ranking and Missouri's first-ever NCAA National Champion in wrestling were all on Smith's "to-do" list. His unique "Tiger Style" training program has molded today's team into a national powerhouse that continues to pursue the program's first team NCAA title.
mutigers.com
Volleyball Falls Against Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball dominated in a three-set against Texas A&M on Sunday, where a first-set rally helped propel the Tigers to a 3-0 defeat (25-17, 25-16 25-23) on Sunday. Kaylee Cox had a dominating presence producing 12 kills. Senior Anna Dixon once again added double-digit...
Columbia Missourian
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
mutigers.com
Swim & Dive Dominates the Mizzou Invite
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri swimming and diving teams finished day three of the Mizzou Invite on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 13 men's team and the No. 12 Women's team both won the meet. Clement Secchi now has the fastest Men's 200 Fly time in the...
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Opens Pink Flamingo Championship Against Wake Forest
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will face Wake Forest in the first matchup of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship at 4:30 p.m. CT Monday in Nassau, Bahamas. The contest will air live on FloHoops and KTGR. Missouri enters the contest with a perfect 5-0...
mutigers.com
Volleyball Set to Host Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball is set to host a two-match series against SEC rival Texas A&M at the Hearnes Center this Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. The first serve of the series is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with Sunday's match slated to...
kjluradio.com
Local sports legend to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
A local sports legend will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Gage is one of more than a dozen inductees who will be honored during a ceremony at the Columbia Holiday Inn on Sunday. Gage was a star football and basketball player at Jefferson...
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance
COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch
Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
