Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
Saturday Sports Preview
MAC MEN VS ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE IMO’S BOB SECHREST CLASSIC 5:00 PM CST. MAC WOMEN VS THREE RIVERS COMMUNITY COLLEGE – MO @ NEOSHO, MO REGION 16 CLASSIC AT CROWDER 1:00 PM.
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC
(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday
(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
Desloge Christmas in the Park Coming Soon
(Desloge) Plans are set for the annual Desloge Christmas in the Park event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd and is headed up by Desloge Public Library Head Librarian Misty Boyer. She says one and all are invited. And Boyer says the Santa Parade will get underway at 12:30...
Thanksgiving Dinner Is Going To Cost You This Year
(Farmington) Families will pay more for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. That’s according to the Missouri Farm Bureau. Luke Turnbough says costs have skyrocketed from pie crusts to the turkey and ham.
Bid Awarded For Major Project at Potosi High School
(Potosi) A bid was accepted during this week’s Potosi Board of Education meeting for a big project planned for next year at the high school building. Superintendent Alex McCaul says Brockmiller Construction was the low bidders. The project will cost a little more than 1.9 million dollars and will...
Law enforcement warns public against thieves praying on easy targets this holiday season
‘Tis the season for “thievin'”! With the calendar turned to November and the holidays coming up law enforcement agencies are reminding people that this time of year always brings out the worst in thieves who are looking for crimes of opportunity. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says don’t...
North County Primary School 1st Annual Turkey Trot For Lunch Pals Program Saturday
(Bonne Terre) North County Primary School in Bonne Terre invites you to participate in a fun event for the family this Saturday morning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale says they are calling it a Turkey Trot. Principal Ragsdale tells us a little bit more about North County Primary School’s Lunch Pals Program....
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
Hillsboro Loses 55-34 to St. Mary’s
(ST. LOUIS) The Hillsboro Hawk’s quest to get to the Class 4 football final four ended Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis as they lost to the Dragons 55-34. It is a final score that doesn’t tell the entire story as the Hawks led at halftime 20-14 and were tied during one point in the second half at 34-34. Hillsboro senior, Austin Romaine caught a pass from Preston Brown to get the Hawks on the scoreboard in their first possession of the game.
#8 Central vs #1 Cardinal Ritter in Class Three Quarters On J-98
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels cleared a huge hurdle in beating Valle Catholic for the Class 3 District 1 title. Valle took the MAFC title and was the only team to beat Central in the regular season. However, the bar may have just been set higher for the quarterfinal round. Valle was undefeated and the second ranked team in the state. The Cardinal Ritter Lions are undefeated and the number one ranked team in the state. The Lions have been to the state semis the last two seasons and are hungry to finish the job this year.
