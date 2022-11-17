ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says

By Sam Sachs, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117i1M_0jEermx300

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A study by researchers at the University of Missouri found that taking a popular vitamin supplement may contribute to risks of brain cancer.

The vitamin, called nicotinamide riboside, is a variant of B3. Taking the nutritional pill may lead to increased chances of breast cancer and brain metastasis, according to the study ‘s results. Metastasis is when cancer cells spread through the body, causing multiple tumorous growths beyond an initial location.

Are TikTok videos making eating disorders go viral?

Known for its suggested benefits to metabolism, brain health, and cardiovascular systems, nicotinamide riboside, or NR for short, is sometimes referred to as an “anti-aging” vitamin. The National Institute of Health reports NR can be used to “modulate the aging process and thereby exhibit life-prolonging effects,” according to a previous study , though the full effects and process of doing so are not yet clear.

However, new research from an international group of scientists and chemists found that high levels of NR could also lead to an increased risk of developing cancer.

According to the University of Missouri’s announcement on the study’s results, “NR could not only increase someone’s risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but also could cause the cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.”

Elena Goun, an associate professor of chemistry at MU and one of the study’s authors, said when cancer reaches the brain, the results are deadly because there aren’t any viable treatments available.

“Some people take them [vitamins and supplements] because they automatically assume that vitamins and supplements only have positive health benefits, but very little is known about how they actually work,” Goun said . “Because of this lack of knowledge, we were inspired to study the basic questions surrounding how vitamins and supplements work in the body.”

The higher risk of metastatic brain cancer was revealed by Goun’s work investigating NR’s impact on cancer’s spread. Using bioluminescent-based probes, Goun and the study’s other authors were able to see how NR affected cancer growth.

Using the bioluminescent technology, the researchers were able to examine the presence of NR with light, noting that “the brighter the light is, the more NR is present” in certain types of cells, including cancer cells.

AG Moody announces $26M for Florida in settlement with Google

“While NR is already being widely used in people and is being investigated in so many ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box — it’s not understood,” Goun said. “So that inspired us to come up with this novel imaging technique based on ultrasensitive bioluminescent imaging that allows quantification of NR levels in real time in a non-invasive manner.”

According to Goun, the study findings show the “importance of having careful investigations” of side effects from supplements in people with different health conditions.

A Food and Drug Administration spokesperson told Nexstar that dietary supplements such as nicotinamide riboside fall under a different set of regulations than those covering prescription and over-the-counter medicine. Under existing law , the FDA must find that the product is adulterated or misbranded to pull it from the market.

For most people, sufficient levels of Niacin, or vitamin B3, are consumed naturally through a wide variety of foods that include beef, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, grains, rice and more. The National Institutes of Health recommends that adult men have 16 mg of Niacin per day, on average, with 14 mg recommended for women.

A cup of marinara sauce, or three ounces of chicken breast, for example , both carry 10.3 mg of B3, according to the NIH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect releases song ‘No Statements’ from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Memphis rap star Young Dolph’s death, a new song is letting people inside the mind of Justin Johnson, one of his accused killers.  Johnson, whose rap name is “Straight Drop”, released a song on YouTube titled “No Statements” last Thursday. The artwork says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two Memphis Shelby County school leaders leaving after investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two top Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders are leaving following an internal investigation.  MSCS confirmed Friday that Dr. Yolanda Martin, the district’s chief of human resources, has resigned just a month after she was placed on paid administrative leave. Dr. Yolanda Martin provided the following statement: “It was my intention to transition […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car crash leads to cache of stolen items, drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and faces a long list of felonies after police responded to a wreck on the interstate only to find a stolen vehicle, stolen guns, and drugs. Tyrese Hardaway has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000: motor vehicle theft, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parent involved in fight at local high school; mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Evangelist Louise D. Patterson dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ and the Memphis faith-based community are mourning the passing of Evangelist Louise D. Patterson. COGIC leaders tell WREG Patterson passed away Sunday. She was 84. Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings, Incorporated. She was also the widow of COGIC Presiding Bishop GE Patterson. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s label releases song and video on death anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Young Dolph’s label surprised his fans by dropping one of his previously recorded songs on the one-year anniversary of his death. The rapper’s label, Paper Route Entertainment, released “Get Away” on Thursday. The record allowed fans to hear the thoughts inside Dolph’s head before he passed away unexpectedly. In the song, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy