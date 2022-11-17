ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder

Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.

While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
ELGIN, OR
NEWStalk 870

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
