Read full article on original website
Related
WA AG Ferguson Positioning for Gov Run by Getting Tough on Crime?
WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office over the weekend trumpeted about taking steps to keep a violent sex offender behind bars. Ferguson advises jury to keep man in prison in Walla Walla. According to the AG's office:. "A Walla Walla County jury denied release to a sexually violent predator...
New Washington Drug Cocktail Found More Dangerous than Fentanyl
There is a new drug cocktail found in Washington State that is even more dangerous and addictive than fentanyl that the FDA is warning about. Have you heard of it?. What is This New Dangerous Drug Cocktail the FDA is Warning About?. There is a new drug called "tranq dope"...
Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
Washington, Why is the Closest Cosmic Tubing Spot in Oregon?
I want to go Cosmic Tubing this year but I can't find anywhere close to home to satisfy this hunger. Do you know what Cosmic Tubing is or know the places nearby that offer it near Washington State?. What is Cosmic Tubing?. Cosmic Tubing is the main name used universally...
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Richland School Board’s Semi Bird to Run for Governor in 2024
The announcement has been made, now the work begins. Richland school board member announces run for Governor. M. Semi Bird announced on the steps of the Capitol in Olympia a few days ago he will seek the Governor's seat in the 2024 election. Bird, who's garnered a lot of attention...
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder
Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
Will Patty Murray Be Third in Line for President of the United States?
Senator Patty Murray, off the heels of her fifth re-election campaign, is poised to hold an important position in the United States Senate. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, said today that he intends to nominate Senator Murray for the illustrious position of Senate pro tempore, which would also make her third in line for President of the United States.
Former IRS National Attorney: Capitol Gains Tax IS income Tax
According to information from the Washington Policy Center and a former 30-year IRS tax vet, there's no discussion: WA state's capital gains tax is an income tax. WA State Democrats and Inslee claim is an excise because of real estate. Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center recently spoke with...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
3 of the Best Places To Look for Gold in Washington State
If You Are A Gold Digger, Here Are Three Places In Washington To Find Gold. Have you ever wanted to try your hand at gold panning? If so, you’re in luck – Washington State is full of places where you can give it a go!. Here Are Three...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0