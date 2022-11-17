Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) will try to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (4-12) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.

The Cavaliers are a 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets when the Cavaliers and the Hornets meet. The point total for the game is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Cleveland -9.5

Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Cleveland -439, Charlotte +339

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Hornets at Cavaliers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 9.5)

Cavaliers (- 9.5) Pick OU:

Over (220.5)

Prediction:

Cavaliers 117 – Hornets 107

Cleveland has been chosen as the favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win six times (66.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -439.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 81.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Charlotte has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Buzz City has gone 2-9 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +339 or longer, Charlotte has gone 2-2 (50%).

Based on this game’s moneyline, Charlotte has an implied win probability of 22.8%.

The 114.7 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.1 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).

When Cleveland totals more than 114.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Cleveland is 4-3 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.

Charlotte is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 109.2 points per game, the same as the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Charlotte is 4-5.

Cleveland’s record is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.

Cleveland has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the league’s 10th-ranked scoring team (114.7 PPG), while the Hornets allow the rank 20th in points per game (114.8) in NBA action.

Charlotte’s squad is currently the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NBA (109.2 PPG), while Cleveland’s team is eighth in points allowed per game (109.2).

The Cavaliers have totaled 77 more points than their opponents this season (5.5 per game on average), while the Hornets have been out-scored by 89 total points (5.6 per game average differential).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

Cleveland’s average implied point total this year is 3.0 fewer points than its implied total in Friday’s game (112.0 implied points on average compared to 115 implied points in this game).

This season, Cleveland has scored more than 115 points seven times.

The average implied point total on the year for Charlotte (114.8) is 8.8 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (106).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch on fuboTV! NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).