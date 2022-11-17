ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjCwS_0jEeoYrm00

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) will try to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (4-12) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.

The Cavaliers are a 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets when the Cavaliers and the Hornets meet. The point total for the game is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Cleveland -9.5
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Cleveland -439, Charlotte +339

Hornets at Cavaliers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 9.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (220.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Cavaliers 117 – Hornets 107
  • Cleveland has been chosen as the favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win six times (66.7%) in those games.
  • Cleveland has yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -439.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 81.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Charlotte has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Buzz City has gone 2-9 in those games.
  • When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +339 or longer, Charlotte has gone 2-2 (50%).
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, Charlotte has an implied win probability of 22.8%.
  • The 114.7 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.1 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).
  • When Cleveland totals more than 114.8 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • Cleveland is 4-3 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
  • Charlotte is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.
  • Charlotte is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Hornets put up an average of 109.2 points per game, the same as the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
  • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Charlotte is 4-5.
  • Cleveland’s record is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.
  • Cleveland has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the league’s 10th-ranked scoring team (114.7 PPG), while the Hornets allow the rank 20th in points per game (114.8) in NBA action.
  • Charlotte’s squad is currently the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NBA (109.2 PPG), while Cleveland’s team is eighth in points allowed per game (109.2).
  • The Cavaliers have totaled 77 more points than their opponents this season (5.5 per game on average), while the Hornets have been out-scored by 89 total points (5.6 per game average differential).

Over/Under

  • Cleveland’s average implied point total this year is 3.0 fewer points than its implied total in Friday’s game (112.0 implied points on average compared to 115 implied points in this game).
  • This season, Cleveland has scored more than 115 points seven times.
  • The average implied point total on the year for Charlotte (114.8) is 8.8 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (106).

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

  • Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and BSSE
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!
  • NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

