Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

The Golden State Warriors (6-9) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (8-7) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Chase Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MSG.

The Warriors take the court as 7.5-point favorites against the Knicks. The point total for the game is 234.5.

Warriors vs. Knicks Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Golden State -7.5

Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Golden State -290, New York +235

Knicks at Warriors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 7.5)

Knicks (+ 7.5) Pick OU:

Under (234.5)

Prediction:

Warriors 118 – Knicks 115

Golden State has been the favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

This year, Golden State has won four of seven games when listed as at least -290 or better on the moneyline.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 74.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York has won four of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

New York has a 29.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Warriors put up just 2.0 more points per game (117.5) than the Knicks give up (115.5).

Golden State has a 3-5 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when putting up more than 115.5 points.

Golden State has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 115.5 points.

New York is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when allowing fewer than 117.5 points.

New York is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 117.5 points.

The Knicks’ 114.3 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 118.3 the Warriors allow.

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 118.3 points.

New York has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Golden State has an ATS record of 5-1 and a 5-1 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 114.3 points.

Golden State’s record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 114.3 points.

The Warriors are the NBA’s fourth-ranked scoring team (117.5 PPG), while the Knicks rank 22nd in points per game allowed (115.5) in the league.

New York’s squad is currently the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (114.3 PPG), while Golden State’s team is 29th in points allowed per game (118.3).

The Warriors have a -13-point scoring differential on the season (-0.8 per game). The Knicks have also been out-scored by opponents on average this year (18 total points, 1.2 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Golden State this season is 118.3 points, 2.7 fewer points than its implied total of 121 points in Friday’s game.

This season, Golden State has scored more than 121 points six times.

New York’s average implied point total on the season (115.2 points) is 1.2 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (114 points).

How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MSG

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MSG Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch on fuboTV! NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

