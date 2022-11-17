ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-9) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (8-7) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Chase Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MSG.

The Warriors take the court as 7.5-point favorites against the Knicks. The point total for the game is 234.5.

Warriors vs. Knicks Betting Odds

  • Golden State -7.5
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Golden State -290, New York +235

Knicks at Warriors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 7.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (234.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Warriors 118 – Knicks 115
  • Golden State has been the favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.
  • This year, Golden State has won four of seven games when listed as at least -290 or better on the moneyline.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 74.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • New York has won four of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).
  • New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.
  • New York has a 29.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • The Warriors put up just 2.0 more points per game (117.5) than the Knicks give up (115.5).
  • Golden State has a 3-5 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when putting up more than 115.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 115.5 points.
  • New York is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when allowing fewer than 117.5 points.
  • New York is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 117.5 points.
  • The Knicks’ 114.3 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 118.3 the Warriors allow.
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 118.3 points.
  • New York has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.
  • Golden State has an ATS record of 5-1 and a 5-1 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 114.3 points.
  • Golden State’s record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 114.3 points.
  • The Warriors are the NBA’s fourth-ranked scoring team (117.5 PPG), while the Knicks rank 22nd in points per game allowed (115.5) in the league.
  • New York’s squad is currently the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (114.3 PPG), while Golden State’s team is 29th in points allowed per game (118.3).
  • The Warriors have a -13-point scoring differential on the season (-0.8 per game). The Knicks have also been out-scored by opponents on average this year (18 total points, 1.2 per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Golden State this season is 118.3 points, 2.7 fewer points than its implied total of 121 points in Friday’s game.
  • This season, Golden State has scored more than 121 points six times.
  • New York’s average implied point total on the season (115.2 points) is 1.2 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (114 points).

How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MSG
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!
  • NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

