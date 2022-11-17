ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQ3Qx_0jEensHz00

The Indiana Pacers (7-6) play the Houston Rockets (3-12) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 18, 2022 on SportsNet SW and BSIN.

The Pacers hit the court as 5-point favorites against the Rockets. The game’s point total is set at 237.

Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Indiana -5
  • Total: 237
  • Moneyline: Indiana -207, Houston +173

Pacers at Rockets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (237)
  • Prediction:
  • Pacers 117 – Rockets 114
  • Indiana has split the two games it has played as odds-on favorites this season.
  • Indiana has yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -207.
  • Indiana has an implied victory probability of 67.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Houston has gone 3-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +173 or longer, Houston has a record of 1-10 (9.1%).
  • Houston has an implied moneyline win probability of 36.6% in this contest.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.5 more points than the Rockets give up (116.4).
  • Indiana is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.
  • When Indiana totals more than 116.4 points, it is 6-2.
  • Houston is 5-1-1 against the spread and 2-5 overall when allowing fewer than 117.9 points.
  • Houston has a 2-5 record when giving up fewer than 117.9 points.
  • The Rockets put up 7.7 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pacers give up to opponents (116.8).
  • Houston has put together a 1-1-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 116.8 points, Houston is 1-2.
  • Indiana’s record is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.
  • Indiana has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Pacers are the league’s third-ranked scoring team (117.9 PPG), while the Rockets allow the rank 24th in points per game (116.4) in NBA play.
  • Houston is the NBA’s 24th-ranked offense (109.1 PPG), while Indiana is the 27th-ranked defense (116.8).
  • The Pacers have put up only 14 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.1 per game), while the Rockets have been out-scored by opponents on average this year (by 110 total points, 7.3 per game).

Over/Under

  • Indiana has an average implied point total of 118.7 this season, which is 2.3 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (121).
  • This season, Indiana has put up more than 121 points six times.
  • The average implied point total on the season for Houston (117.7) is 1.7 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (116).

How to watch Pacers vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW and BSIN
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!
  • NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

