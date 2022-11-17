Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

The Indiana Pacers (7-6) play the Houston Rockets (3-12) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 18, 2022 on SportsNet SW and BSIN.

The Pacers hit the court as 5-point favorites against the Rockets. The game’s point total is set at 237.

Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Indiana -5

Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Indiana -207, Houston +173

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Pacers at Rockets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5)

Rockets (+ 5) Pick OU:

Under (237)

Prediction:

Pacers 117 – Rockets 114

Indiana has split the two games it has played as odds-on favorites this season.

Indiana has yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -207.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 67.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston has gone 3-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +173 or longer, Houston has a record of 1-10 (9.1%).

Houston has an implied moneyline win probability of 36.6% in this contest.

The 117.9 points per game the Pacers score are just 1.5 more points than the Rockets give up (116.4).

Indiana is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.

When Indiana totals more than 116.4 points, it is 6-2.

Houston is 5-1-1 against the spread and 2-5 overall when allowing fewer than 117.9 points.

Houston has a 2-5 record when giving up fewer than 117.9 points.

The Rockets put up 7.7 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pacers give up to opponents (116.8).

Houston has put together a 1-1-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, Houston is 1-2.

Indiana’s record is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.

Indiana has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.1 points.

The Pacers are the league’s third-ranked scoring team (117.9 PPG), while the Rockets allow the rank 24th in points per game (116.4) in NBA play.

Houston is the NBA’s 24th-ranked offense (109.1 PPG), while Indiana is the 27th-ranked defense (116.8).

The Pacers have put up only 14 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.1 per game), while the Rockets have been out-scored by opponents on average this year (by 110 total points, 7.3 per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

Indiana has an average implied point total of 118.7 this season, which is 2.3 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (121).

This season, Indiana has put up more than 121 points six times.

The average implied point total on the season for Houston (117.7) is 1.7 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (116).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW and BSIN

SportsNet SW and BSIN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch on fuboTV! NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).