Harvard, IL

Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Essence

Howard University MBAs Are Landing Six Figure Salaries At A Fraction Of The Cost Of PWIs

Howard University MBA students pay nearly one-third the annual cost of MBA tuition across top PWIs and earn comparable first-year salaries. With graduates including Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall, Taraji P. Henson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University continues to produce some of the best and brightest in government, literature, politics, and the arts.
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students

The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university." 
24/7 Wall St.

The Hardest Colleges to Get Into

A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
TheConversationAU

With record numbers of students cheating, unis should revert to old school in-person exams

Contract cheating – where commercial cheating services provide assignments for university students – has become a global problem. Australia is not immune. According to the latest data, record numbers of Australian students are paying someone else to do their assessments. This comes amid broader concerns about rising levels of cheating during COVID. Last week, the University of New South Wales said it was detecting more than double the amount of cheating among its students post COVID. Before the pandemic, just under 2% of students were caught in misconduct processes each year. Now it is close to 4.5%. “It’s really taken off during...
The Conversation U.S.

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
k12dive.com

Over 1,830 colleges are test-optional for fall 2023 admissions

At least 1,835 four-year colleges across the U.S. aren’t requiring first-year applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores for admissions for fall 2023, a signal of the staying power of test-optional policies. Of those institutions, 85 are test-free, meaning they refuse to review entrance exam scores whatsoever, according to...
UPI News

Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. colleges and universities are seeing more international students enroll following a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new survey, released Monday from the Institute of International Education and the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, found first-time international student enrollment was up by 80% last year compared to the year before.

