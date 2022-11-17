Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in NBA, 32.3 points per game) to help beat Ja Morant (ninth in league, 29.3) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-6) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at FedExForum, at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

The Grizzlies take the court as 6-point favorites against the Thunder. The matchup’s over/under is set at 231.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Memphis -6

Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Memphis -231, Oklahoma City +190

Thunder at Grizzlies odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 6)

Thunder (+ 6) Pick OU:

Under (231)

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Thunder 113

Memphis has won in nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the odds-on favorite in this year.

Memphis has yet to lose in three games when named as at least a -231 moneyline favorite.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 69.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oklahoma City has won 46.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-7).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, Oklahoma City has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Oklahoma City has an implied win probability of 34.5%.

The Grizzlies record just 2.6 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Thunder give up (116.5).

When Memphis puts up more than 116.5 points, it is 3-2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Memphis has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when allowing fewer than 113.9 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Thunder put up just 3.2 more points per game (116.6) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).

Oklahoma City is 8-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Oklahoma City has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

Memphis has an ATS record of 4-4-1 and a 6-3 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 116.6 points.

Memphis has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 13th-ranked scoring team (113.9 PPG), while the Thunder rank 25th in points per game allowed (116.5) in the league.

The sixth-ranked scoring NBA team (116.6 PPG) is Oklahoma City, while the Memphis squad ranks 17th in the league defensively (113.4 PPG).

The Grizzlies have totaled just eight more points than their opponents this season (0.5 per game on average), and the Thunder have scored just one more point than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Memphis this season is 116.6 points, 2.4 fewer points than its implied total of 119 points in Friday’s game.

This season, Memphis has totaled more than 119 points in a game six times.

The average implied point total on the season for Oklahoma City (114.5) is 1.5 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (113).

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch on fuboTV! NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

