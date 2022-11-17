ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

By DataSkrive
 3 days ago
A pair of the NBA’s best scorers — Joel Embiid (third, 32.3 points per game) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (eighth, 29.9) — square off when the Philadelphia 76ers (7-7) host the Milwaukee Bucks (11-3) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSWI.

The 76ers are just a 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks when the 76ers and Bucks take the court in a game projected to be a tight matchup. The matchup’s point total is set at 212.5.

76ers vs. Bucks Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • Philadelphia -1.5
  • Total: 212.5
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia -124, Milwaukee +105

Bucks at 76ers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (212.5)
  • Prediction:
  • 76ers 110 – Bucks 107
  • Philadelphia has been victorious in five of the 10 contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This season, Philadelphia has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or better on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 55.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Milwaukee has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.
  • Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives Milwaukee a 48.8% chance to win.
  • The 108.5 points per game the 76ers score are only 2.1 more points than the Bucks allow (106.4).
  • Philadelphia has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when putting up more than 106.4 points.
  • Philadelphia is 5-3 when scoring more than 106.4 points.
  • When Milwaukee allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • When Milwaukee allows fewer than 108.5 points, it is 9-0.
  • The Bucks’ 111.6 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 106.5 the 76ers allow.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 9-1 ATS record and a 10-0 overall record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Milwaukee is 10-0.
  • Philadelphia has an ATS record of 7-3 and a 7-3 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The 76ers are the league’s 28th-ranked scoring team (108.5 PPG), while the Bucks allow the rank third in points per game (106.4) in NBA play.
  • Milwaukee’s squad is currently the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (111.6 PPG), while Philadelphia’s team is fourth in points allowed per game (106.5).
  • The 76ers have totaled 28 more points than their opponents this season (two per game on average), and the Bucks have scored 73 more points than their opponents (5.2 per game).

Over/Under

  • Philadelphia has an average implied point total of 111.9 this season, which is 4.9 points higher than its implied total in Friday’s game (107).
  • So far this season, Philadelphia has scored more than 107 points in a game eight times.
  • The average implied point total on the year for Milwaukee (114.4) is 8.4 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (106).

How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks

  • Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSWI
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!
  • NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

