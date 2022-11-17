ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos' offense

The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers

The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Green Bay. Police records show that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker

Watch: Fan on field gets absolutely rocked by UCLA security guard

This all happened after USC had defeated the Bruins 48-45 in a thrilling game that eliminated UCLA from contention for the Pac-12 title game, while also keeping USC's slim college playoff hopes alive. The Trojans overcame an early 14-0 point deficit (and later a 21-10 deficit) to get the win...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow

We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
BUFFALO, NY

