Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Review: King Roger Makes a Spellbinding Premiere at Harris Theater
I was put under a spell on Friday. King Roger by the Chicago Opera Theater (COT) was the spellbinding work that eased my anxiety from sitting in a traffic snarl trying to get to the Harris Theater. I was unaware that the city Christmas tree was being lit that day in Millennium Park and the hordes of revelers pouring onto Michigan Avenue put me on edge. Once we settled into our seats, the music of Polish composer Karol Szymanowski took me to another world. King Roger was composed in 1924 by Szymanowski, who co-write the libretto with Jarosław Iwaszkiewicz.
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: Like the Restaurant Culture it Aims to Skewer, The Menu Is More Style than Substance
I haven’t been lucky enough to manage a seat at Alinea, Chicago’s only three-star Michelin restaurant, but friends who’ve been still talk about the experience years later. They remember the creative plating, the inventive courses, the tastes and textures unlike any other restaurant can create. And it’s true, there are people who live for this stuff, whose entire personalities are built around their love of celebrity chefs and once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences (sort of like movie people, maybe). This world of elite chefs and their groupies is the jumping-off point for The Menu, directed by Mark Mylod (most recently at the helm of “Succession”) and co-written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy (who’s penned more than a few episodes of “Succession”), as an eclectic group of patrons heads to an isolated island for the chance to dine at the most revered restaurant in the world.
Review: A Soldier in the Struggle: Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win, by Helen Shiller
Helen Shiller—a longtime radical activist and the new alderman in Chicago’s 46th ward—turned 40 on November 24, 1987. Two days later, she went to City Hall for an 11am meeting with the man who was something of a mentor to her, Harold Washington, the city’s first Black mayor. She writes, “As I entered the main entrance to the mayor’s office on the fifth floor of city hall, all hell seemed to break loose.”
Review: Alex G and Hatchie Bring Their Best to Thalia Hall
Every year as we make the transition from summer to fall to the dreadful winter there’s a wave of must see shows in Chicago. From Broken Social Scene to Soccer Mommy it’s been a stacked season at Thalia Hall. Last week, the former Bandcamp superstar Alex G returned to the incredible venue for two nights with Australian artist Hatchie.
Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings
Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings by Keenan Norris may be the perfect book for the Halloween season. And not because its stories of racial discrimination and poverty are frightening—though they are, they definitely are—but because after reading a book bedazzled with so many linguistic flourishes and complex sentences, so many themes and topics, one walks away with the nauseous sensation of having devoured too many sweets.
Review: A New Generation Tries to Capture the Bittersweet Pain and Transcendent Triumph of Rent in Porchlight’s Season Opener
Attending opening night of Porchlight Music Theatre’s season opener, Rent, was a peculiar proposition for me from the moment I RSVPed, but one I was willing to entertain for the sake of Jonathan Larson’s landmark rock opera and what it means to me. The show, loosely based on Puccini’s La Boheme, has been more formative for me than any other production I know: as a theatergoer soaking up musicals since seeing Cats at just seven years old; as a Millennial coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts in the shadow of the AIDS crisis and at the dawn of a new era in technology; and as a human being simply trying to exist, trying to figure out how to be, how to connect, how to lose and love and persist through it all.
Review: Gay Old Times, Last Call Chicago, by Rick Karlin and St. Sukie de la Croix
Last Call Chicago is not a narrative book. Rather it is an extensive listing with brief descriptions of 1,001 LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly bars and such. But it is also a labor of love. The introduction reminds readers that prior to the existence of LGBT groups and organizations, gay bars were...
Review: Rousing Chicago Reunion for Irish Trad Legend Altan
Chicago played a crucial role in the survival of traditional Irish music. Our city in the 19th and early 20th centuries became home to a huge influx of Irish immigrants who brought their music with them. It was a good thing they did, because during this time, British rulers sought and largely succeeded at suppressing major elements of Irish culture, including its music and Irish Gaelic language.
Return of the Living Featured Creatures: Chicago Horror Creators Share Favorite Fictional Terrors
It’s Halloween, and everyone’s entitled to one good scare. Lucky you. Third Coast Review has once again asked several Chicago area horror writers and artists for their recommendations on the best horror you haven’t heard of. Looking for a frightening read, vision, or listen? Here’s a selection of tips for you.
Review: Chicago Shakes’ Measure for Measure, a Dark Comedy, Becomes an Adventure in Havana
Director Henry Godinez sets up his Havana-set Measure for Measure with a colorful nightclub scene, including singers and chorus girls, and closes it with a nod to the Cuban revolution in the air. But the play is still Measure for Measure and there are good reasons why it’s considered one of Shakespeare’s problem plays. The director has trimmed the usual 2.5 hour running time considerably, so nuances of the complex drama may slip by. But overall, Godinez’s direction and Chicago Shakespeare’s vibrant staging make for a rewarding evening of theater.
Review: AstonRep Mounts an Appropriately Bleak Production of Sam Shepard’s Buried Child
There’s nothing more satisfying than a sharply directed and well-acted production of a Sam Shepard play. Shepard’s America is middle America at its seamy, seedy worst with family secrets, lies and sometimes even murder. No room for cheery optimism or song and dance here. AstonRep takes on the bleak mood and mounts a Shepard classic, Buried Child, directed by Derek Bertelsen and featuring an excellent cast of seven. The title itself gives away one of the play’s secrets, which we don’t learn about until the end.
Review: An Honest and Funny Take on Life, Death, and Change in Man and Moon
I was not expecting to laugh as much as I did while experiencing Man and Moon , produced by Dragonfly Theatre Company in conjunction with 16th Street Theater NFP. The play is a rolling world premiere meaning that the play has also been staged in Eugene, Oregon, and Ogden, Utah—as it made its way across the country. It is also a production of the National New Play Network, which brings fresh new work to the stage. Hayley Procacci directs Siena Marilyn Ledger’s play, an intimate story of two people enduring grief, transitions, and the unknown that comes with all of that. But I did laugh at this well-written play that takes place in the waiting room at an oncology unit.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
366
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0