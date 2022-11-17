ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Fan Wins Taylor Swift Tickets & Her Reaction Is Priceless

After Ticketmaster canceled all General Public sales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, a lucky Illinois fan won tickets on the radio and her reaction to winning is so wholesome. Taylor Swift has not been on tour in nearly 5 years. After she announced her Eras Tour for 2023, the demand for tickets has been through the roof.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Most commonly seen birds in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Illinois from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
ILLINOIS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This could be the start of something bad

Well, they’re just about done counting the ballots in Illinois. And a controversial amendment to the state’s constitution appears to have squeaked through. As for why that’s something senior living communities might want to pay attention to, here’s why: It could help ignite unionization efforts in the Land of Lincoln, and perhaps your state as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
