Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
U.S. Working to Sign on to Loss and Damage Agreement - Sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
France's Macron Accuses Russia of 'Predatory' Influence in Africa
PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years. Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of French-speaking nations in Tunisia, Macron...
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
U.S. VP Harris Met Briefly With China's Xi at APEC
BANGKOK/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
Five Injured in Russian Strike on Aid Station Near Kherson: Ukraine Presidential Adviser
KYIV (Reuters) - Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the centre had been handing out bread.
Germany to Offer Poland Patriot System After Stray Missile Crash
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told a newspaper on Sunday. The German government had already said it would offer its neighbour further help...
North Korea's Foreign Minister Says U.N. Secretary General Not Impartial
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign minister on Monday accused U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres of siding with the United States and failing to maintain impartiality and objectivity. "Recently I have often taken the UN secretary-general for a member of the U.S. White House or its State Department," Foreign Minister...
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday,...
U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
Marketmind: Don't Doubt the Dollar
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Reports of the dollar's decline may have been greatly exaggerated, and if that turns out to be the case, it's bad news for Asia. World stocks have rebounded strongly, bond yields and the dollar have fallen,...
France, Germany, Spain Agree on Moving on With FCAS Warplane Development - Berlin
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -France, Germany and Spain have reached agreement on starting the next phase of development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros($103.4 billion), the German government said on Friday. The Defence Ministry said in a...
Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Key Takeaways From the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - This year's U.N. climate summit featured visits by world leaders, proposals by business leaders, and negotiations by nearly 200 nations about the future of global action on climate change. Here are some of the key takeaways from the two-week COP27 summit held in the Egyptian...
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
