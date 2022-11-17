Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
It's Officially Southern Sledding Season At Florida's Only Snow ParkUncovering FloridaDade City, FL
Related
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Recognized As Best Overall Recycling Champion
The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation has recognized Lakeland, Florida-based Publix Super Markets on its list of 2022 Recycling Champions, awarding the company Best Overall. Publix was recognized for its commitment across the company to recycling education, including its plastic bag recycling campaign, to educate customers and its internal Green Routine...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
Tampa Burger King manager used headset to alert drive-thru customer to call 911 during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — A manager at a Burger King in Tampa used her quick thinking to alert a customer in the drive-thru line to call 911 during a robbery, police report. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, police said a man entered a Burger King nearby West De Leon Sreet and South Dale Mabry Highway "demanding free food from the employees."
Hotbins opens first store in Tampa
A newly-opened store in Tampa is sending shoppers on a frenzy to find good deals at low prices, and you never quite know what you’ll find inside.
Largo man finds ‘gold’ at Publix after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
A Largo man found "gold" after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Publix store.
New businesses finding home along Downtown Bradenton's Historic Old Main Street
Historic Old Main Street in Downtown Bradenton is full of local businesses and restaurants. The Stoked Flamingo is one of the newest businesses along the strip.
941area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton
You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
wild941.com
Largo Man Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
I hope I get this lucky one day! Congratulations to Glenn Shukas of largo who just won $1M. He won by playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush scratch-off Game. Florida Lottery officials say he has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Where did Shukas buy the ticket? He purchased it at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The Publix store is going to receive a $2K bonus for selling the ticket. The Billion Dollar Gold Rush game launched in February and features 4 top prizes of $15M and 24 prizes of $1M. Lottery officials say there are still 6 prizes of $1M remaining.
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival coming to Vinoy Park in January
If you like meat, you're in for a treat.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
Comments / 0