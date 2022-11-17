ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Recognized As Best Overall Recycling Champion

The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation has recognized Lakeland, Florida-based Publix Super Markets on its list of 2022 Recycling Champions, awarding the company Best Overall. Publix was recognized for its commitment across the company to recycling education, including its plastic bag recycling campaign, to educate customers and its internal Green Routine...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
941area.com

Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton

You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Largo Man Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

I hope I get this lucky one day! Congratulations to Glenn Shukas of largo who just won $1M. He won by playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush scratch-off Game. Florida Lottery officials say he has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Where did Shukas buy the ticket? He purchased it at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The Publix store is going to receive a $2K bonus for selling the ticket. The Billion Dollar Gold Rush game launched in February and features 4 top prizes of $15M and 24 prizes of $1M. Lottery officials say there are still 6 prizes of $1M remaining.
LARGO, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy