Fort Stockton, TX

fortstocktonpioneer.com

No. 9 Glen Rose ends Fort Stockton’s postseason run

Body Fort Stockton’s bid to become the first team in school history to win 11 games came up short on Thursday at San Angelo Stadium in the area round of the 4A-2 playoffs against ninth-ranked Glen Rose. The Panthers lost a pair of their star players in the first...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
NewsWest 9

Sul Ross State University names new president

ALPINE, Texas — Carlos Hernandez has been appointed as the 14th president of Sul Ross State University by the Texas State University System Board of Regents. Hernandez served as the interim president since June 4, 2022. “As interim president, Dr. Hernandez has made remarkable progress on efforts to grow...
ALPINE, TX

