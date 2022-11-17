Read full article on original website
Woman Jokingly Accuses Restaurant of Charging $9 for Ocean Spray, Sparks Debate
Few things are more frustrating than paying more for something than it's worth. In the early days of Beats headphones, for instance, audiophiles were flabbergasted when they would take apart the headsets only to find that they were packed with weights to give them a premium feel, even if the sound quality was on par with way cheaper offerings.
nrn.com
The 12 restaurant chains consumers crave the most
One quality that keeps restaurant consumers returning to a chain again and again is simply how craveable that restaurant’s food is. Craveability is one thing that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 12 restaurant...
nrn.com
The 12 restaurant chains with the best service
Amid the ongoing restaurant industry labor crisis, operators must not lose sight of the importance of service. Service is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers about for the annual Consumer Picks report. Papa Murphy’s CMO Kim McBee calls service “the most powerful part of the customer experience,” and that may be true now more than ever.
Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant opening at PPG Place
Famous TV chef Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” is opening a restaurant Monday morning at PPG Place. “Chicken Guy!” will be the first franchise in Pennsylvania.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
Albany Herald
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on a Beloved Classic
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu.
Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box
A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.
McDonald's CEO says the McRib is the 'GOAT of sandwiches' for driving huge sales
McDonald's usually brings the McRib back every few years, leading to a boost in sales. Now it's on a farewell tour.
pymnts.com
PepsiCo Adds Ghost Kitchen Side Hustle to Drive Foodservice Sales
At a time when many consumers are adding second jobs to augment their income, it seems PepsiCo is looking to supplement its core beverages and snack foods business via a new side hustle in restaurant technology that’s aimed at growing its presence in foodservice. The soft drink giant announced...
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Le Pain Quotidien and The Little Beet leave the Aurify Brands nest
The U.S. arm of Le Pain Quotidien and The Little Beet chain have been brought together under a new operating platform dubbed Convive Brands, the parent company said Friday. Based in New York, Convive Brands will also include the single-unit full-service Table by Little Beet, a casual-dining variation of The Little Beet. The company will be led by Jon Weber as CEO.
Thrillist
Domino's Is Offering 50% Off Pizzas Right Now
Between now and November 20, Domino's is offering 50% off pizzas that are ordered online. The deal is available on any menu-priced pizza, which means you can just order any size pizza on any crust with any toppings. The discount is how Domino's offers thanks this November, which is considered...
Tasting Table
Panera Is Testing Its First-Ever Milkshakes Ahead Of Summer
Panera Bread, a fast-casual restaurant famous for its lighter fare — from soups and sandwiches to mac and cheese — is introducing a sweet and creamy treat. Milkshakes are entering the menu for a limited time so Panera can get an idea of whether the dessert makes sense as a permanent menu item. The addition of milkshakes might come as a surprise to fans of the popular chain as currently Panera's desserts only include items from its bakery, including cookies, brownies, and various pastries (via Panera Bread).
Food Beast
Subway Planning to Sell Sandwiches Via 'Smart Fridges'
Soon you'll be able to get your hands on a Subway sandwich, vending machine style. As part of a new platform called Grab & Go, the fast food giant plans to expand to non-traditional locations like airports, truck stop plazas, college campuses, convenience stores and hospitals. What makes Subway's vending...
Motley Fool
Former Domino's Pizza CEO Joins Forces With Restaurant Brands. Is the Stock Set to Skyrocket?
Patrick Doyle turned Domino's around starting in 2010, achieving tremendous results. Restaurant Brands has hired Doyle to improve its operations and, hopefully, its stock price. But the company isn't struggling like Domino's was, so there appears to be less upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Nick Kokonas Is Leaving Tock, the Groundbreaking Restaurant Reservation Platform He Founded
The game-changing reservation platform Tock is undergoing a leadership shuffle. Company founder Nick Kokonas will leave at the beginning of the new year, Eater Chicago reported on Friday morning. Matthew Tucker, an alum of the online ordering platform Olo, will take over as the head of the company, Tock said in a news release. When Kokonas started Tock in 2014, it was a way to help fine-dining establishments manage reservations and cut down on no-shows. The platform allowed diners to pre-pay for meals at restaurants like the Michelin three-star Alinea, which Kokonas founded with the chef Grant Achatz. As the site evolved,...
The Tragic 2020 Death Of Beloved Food Network Star Floyd Cardoz
Born in India in 1960, Chef Floyd Cardoz had a fulfilling 30-year career. Per his website, he appeared on, and won, a season of "Top Chef" and wrote two cookbooks. He was also the owner of seven restaurants — Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop, Bombay Bread Bar, Paowalla, North End Grill, and Tabla. In his early days, he never planned to enter the culinary world. Instead, he was aiming for a job in the medical field after getting his bachelor's degree in biochemistry. Although he was reluctant, he eventually switched paths and became one of the greats in the restaurant business.
CNBC
Inflation forces mom and pop restaurants and big chains to lean on their unique strengths
Inflation is hitting the entire restaurant industry, but chains and independent eateries have different advantages when it comes to tackling higher costs. Restaurant chains like McDonald's and Starbucks can use their size and buying power to negotiate better ingredient prices, but they can be slow to react. Independents lack the...
nrn.com
Fuku taps Claudia Lezcano as its new CEO
Claudia Lezcano has been named CEO of fast casual fried chicken concept Fuku. She most recently served as senior vice president of U.S. marketing at Church’s Texas Chicken. Lezcano has more than 25 years of marketing experience, including for brands like Celebrity Cruises, Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. She also spent eight years at Burger King Corporation leading strategy and marketing communications. For Fuku, Lezcano is charged with accelerating growth and expanding the brand’s footprint.
newsnationnow.com
Subway’s new ‘smart fridge’ available at 400 locations
(NewsNation) — Subway is taking their sandwiches to the streets, the company announced in a press release Monday. After a successful trial and receiving “extremely positive” feedback at the University of California San Diego in September, the cold cut conglomerate is unveiling its “Grab & Go” smart fridges — which are basically vending machines stocked with premade Subway sandwiches.
