Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says
Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says. FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might be tempting to buy prescription medication online, but buyers should beware, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Don't Know the Signs of Pancreatic Cancer? You're Not Alone
Don't Know the Signs of Pancreatic Cancer? You're Not Alone. SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While pancreatic cancer is particularly deadly because there is no early detection test and only limited treatments, there are symptoms that can signal the disease, a leading pancreatic cancer nonprofit says.
Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022
Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years. Study confirms it: Harried moms don't get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended...
