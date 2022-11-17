ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

“We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,” where Oklahoma City is located, in violation of federal law “by relying on institutional settings to serve adults when they could be served in the community,” assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

Clarke, with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said the investigation in Oklahoma comes amid similar investigations that include Minneapolis; Phoenix; Louisville, Kentucky; and the states of Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina.

The investigations are part of efforts by the Civil Rights Division to more aggressively enforce a 1999 U.S. Supreme Court ruling aimed at ensuring people with disabilities are not needlessly isolated while receiving government help.

The agency launched the initiative under the Obama administration and the Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, has vowed to prioritize civil rights cases to ensure there is equal access and justice under the law.

In addition to the sweeping investigations of police practices in several major cities, the department is examining jail conditions in several states and has been looking at conditions at mental health facilities.

Oklahoma “will fully cooperate with the Department of Justice’s investigation,” according to a statement from Kate Vesper, spokesperson for Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, in a statement, said the department learned Thursday morning of the investigation into the department’s response to calls involving people with mental illness or behavioral issues.

“We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Gourley said.

A spokesperson for the city of Oklahoma City said a statement would be issued later Thursday.

A senior Justice Department official, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the investigation was prompted by complaints from a mental health advocacy organization but did not identify the organization.

Two of the largest mental health advocacy organizations in the state, the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Oklahoma and the Alliance of Mental Health Providers of Oklahoma, did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

The official said that the investigation does not target the troubled Oklahoma County jail or fatal police shootings in the city, but both could be involved if violations of the rights of people with mental illnesses are found.

“We will be looking at police encounters with people with mental health issues, if fatal police shootings are among those encounters, they will be investigated,” as will treatment of jail inmates with mental illnesses, the official said.

“The investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services” that include treatment, housing and employment, Clarke said.

Investigators also will look into the city’s response to 911 calls regarding adults with mental disabilities and whether police comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Clarke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the second day of a court hearing on an attempt to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records. The attorney general’s office says it is investigating whether Bernard properly reported child abuse and possibly violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s case. The Marion County judge said she expected to issue a decision next week on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the attorney general’s office. Bernard treated the girl in Indianapolis in late June, as the girl was unable to have an abortion in neighboring Ohio. That’s because Ohio’s “fetal heartbeat” law took effect with the Supreme Court’s decision. Such laws ban abortions from the time cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa, the state’s most populous county, finished counting the last remaining ballots and the state attorney general demanded that officials there explain Election Day problems some voters experienced. Arizona voters elected a Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, and gave Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly a full six-year term in office. But the race...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Atty: Vermont deputy was 'a victim' in NY state shootout

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was allegedly involved in a shootout and wounded on the streets of Saratoga Springs was defending himself and didn’t realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun, his lawyer told a news station Monday. “One hundred percent, he was a victim,” Deputy Vito Caselnova IV’s lawyer, Greg Teresi, told WNYT-TV/NewsChannel 13. While Caselnova’s account emerged from his attorney, the other gunman’s version of the confrontation early Sunday remains unclear. Authorities said he is from Utica but have not released his name. Saratoga Springs police said the gunfire erupted after a bar fight spiraled outside in the city’s historic downtown. After a group of people shoved the deputy to the ground, bullets flew between him and one of his adversaries, Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said Sunday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Associated Press

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line. A leader at the Death Penalty Information Center, an anti-death penalty group with a large database on executions, said no state other than Alabama has had to halt an execution in progress since 2017, when Ohio halted Alva Campbell’s lethal injection because workers couldn’t find a vein. According to Ngozi Ndulue, deputy director of the Washington-based group, the only other lethal injection stopped before an inmate died also was in Ohio, in 2009.
ALABAMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work of the county clerk and her election staff. A report from the county’s bureau of elections showed about 54% of registered voters participated, with most of them voting early. The state’s other 32 counties certified their results last week. The State Board of Canvass will meet Nov. 29 to certify the official results and order any recounts. Unofficial results show at least two legislative races — one for a district in Albuquerque and another in southern New Mexico — appear headed for recounts because the candidates are within 1 percentage point.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy