Ineos-Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar and BikeExchange headline Zwift's Pro Training Camp from this month

Ineos-Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar and BikeExchange-Jayco are headlining Zwift 's Pro Training Camp, which will run from 21 November to 15 January - and registrations are now open.

The camp will be broken down into four segments which will, according to the online fitness platform, allow all Zwifters to benefit from the training expertise of four of the best men’s and women’s WorldTour teams: Ineos-Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar Team and Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

Each block will feature four workouts inspired by riders from the team, including Wout van Aert, Annemiek Van Vleuten, Michael Matthews and Geraint Thomas.

In addition to the rider-inspired workouts, each team has supplied two additional workouts designed to develop specific rider strengths.

Ineos-Grenadiers kick off the camp, with workouts available on-demand from 21 November, with in-game events running until 4 December.

The four Ineos rider workouts have been inspired by Tom Pidcock, Geraint Thomas, Cameron Wurf and Elia Viviani. With cyclo-cross riders in mind, Tom Pidcock's workout blends short, attacking efforts of 20 seconds with sustained tempo to provide a cross race simulation.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Next is the Jumbo-Visma virtual camp, running from 5 December to 19 December. Workouts inspired by the Dutch superteam will also be available on-demand from 5 December.

The Jumbo-Visma rider workouts have been inspired by Marianne Vos, Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Coryn Labecki. "If you’re feeling brave," says Zwift, "why not test yourself with a Wout van Aert inspired VO2 Max training workout? Perhaps plan in a couple of recovery days after this one!"

(Image credit: Zwift)

Movistar Team ’s training camp runs from 20 December to 2 January. The rider workouts here have been inspired by Annemiek van Vleuten, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Sara Martin, and Carlos Verona.

Zwift says: "Arguably the GOAT of women’s cycling, Annemiek Van Vleuten won the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the Giro d’Italia Donne and the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in 2022. Crazy. As an all-rounder her workout features two rounds of 3 x 30 minute efforts at 110% of FTP."

(Image credit: Zwift)

Closing out the camp and helping you head into the New Year stronger and fitter than ever before, promises Zwift, will be BikeExchange-Jayco . On demand workouts will be available from 3 January and in-game events will run until 15 January.

Rider workouts take inspiration from Michael Matthews, Taniel Campbell, Lawson Craddock and Jess Allen. Zwift reminds that Lawson Craddock earned global respect when he completed the 2018 Tour de France after breaking his shoulder in a crash on stage one. However, says Zwift, "Fortunately his workout is a little more accessible and is focused on developing your cycling-specific strength on the bike."

Pro riders from all of these teams will be joining and leading rides during the Zwift Pro Training Camp and Zwift says new rides will be added on a regular basis. Check out the most up to date list on Zwift's events calendar .

You can sign up to the Zwift Pro Training Camp and learn more about the workouts at Zwift's website .