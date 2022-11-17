ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

southportcorridorchicago.com

Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Coffee opens in Chicago

Looking for an extra bougie place to grab a cup of coffee? You’re in luck: Ralph’s Coffee, the highly photographable coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren, just opened its first Chicago location inside the brand’s flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Scores of luxury brands have expanded...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says

A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop

Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Another very cold morning across the Chicago area

Arctic source high pressure has dominated our Chicago area the past couple days. This Sunday morning under clear skies and light westerly winds, readings dropped into single digits at a few airport locations…lowest reading was 9 degrees at Morris/Washburn and Rochelle. Several other sites were in the 10 to 12 degree range.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora

Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
AURORA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

UL divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth

Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
EVANSTON, IL
BoardingArea

The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past

Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
CHICAGO, IL

