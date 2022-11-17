Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Related
southportcorridorchicago.com
Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Coffee opens in Chicago
Looking for an extra bougie place to grab a cup of coffee? You’re in luck: Ralph’s Coffee, the highly photographable coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren, just opened its first Chicago location inside the brand’s flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Scores of luxury brands have expanded...
Loop's State Street Holiday Market: New go-to destination for Chicago shoppers
Among all of the longstanding holiday traditions observed Friday in Chicago. There are dozens of local small business owners to be found within the State Street Holiday Market, indoors between Madison and Monroe.
blockclubchicago.org
Get Norwegian Baked Goods And Gifts At Logan Square’s Taste Of Norway This Weekend
LOGAN SQUARE — Norwegian church Minnekirken’s annual Christmas bazaar is back this weekend with treats galore. This year’s Taste of Norway is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church, 2614 N. Kedzie Ave., more commonly referred to as Minnekirken. There will be a wide array...
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says
A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
blockclubchicago.org
Holiday Season Is Officially On As Chicago’s 55-Foot Christmas Tree Is Lit In Millennium Park
MILLENNIUM PARK — As flurries created a Chicago snow globe Friday night, the switch was flipped on Millennium Park’s Christmas tree for the first time this season, drawing an eruption of cheers and fireworks. Thousands crowded into the park to kick off the holiday season with the 109th...
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
cwbchicago.com
Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop
Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
Another very cold morning across the Chicago area
Arctic source high pressure has dominated our Chicago area the past couple days. This Sunday morning under clear skies and light westerly winds, readings dropped into single digits at a few airport locations…lowest reading was 9 degrees at Morris/Washburn and Rochelle. Several other sites were in the 10 to 12 degree range.
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
Department of Public Health suspends Seoul Taco’s license; restaurant plans to reopen
The Chicago Department of Public Health closed Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., on Nov. 14 for the restaurant's continued noncompliance in controlling its infestation with mice. A recent inspection found 140 droppings in the restaurant. Reached for comment, Manager Jamie Johnson said they were also instructed to fix the...
thelansingjournal.com
Munster’s Katie Rose Boutique celebrates first year on Small Business Saturday
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 17, 2022) – In an era of online shopping and throwaway fashion, starting a boutique is a risky venture. But Monica Branchik of Katie Rose Boutique found a niche in serving women who were willing to invest in quality pieces and who welcomed thoughtful assistance in looking their best.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
959theriver.com
NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora
Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park
It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park. The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday...
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Dispensaries Open, First Snowfall And More
CHICAGO — Chicagoans broke out their winter gear as the city got its first measurable snow of the season. But the freeze did not stop the buzz of activity here. Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:
evanstonroundtable.com
UL divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth
Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locations
Also, the iconic holiday lineup of festive cups returns to all Chicago Starbucks. (CHICAGO) Just in time for the cold, snowy weather, Starbucks has brought back its cheerful holiday lineup of iconic cups. It's just what you need to warm your hands with a hot beverage on a cold, dark Chicago morning.
The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past
Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
Comments / 0