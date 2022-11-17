A College of Charleston holiday tradition returns this month to mark the start of the season. The sixth annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show kicks off in historic Cistern Yard on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, with a special showing for College of Charleston students. Starting at 5 p.m., students can enjoy light refreshments and activities. President Andrew Hsu will give remarks at 6 p.m. followed by the light show.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO