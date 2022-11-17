ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

cofc.edu

CofC In The News: Week of Nov. 21, 2022

College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. Time magazine quotes Tim Carens, the director of British Studies, in a story about a new version of the movie, A...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

Cougar Night Lights Returns For Holiday Season

A College of Charleston holiday tradition returns this month to mark the start of the season. The sixth annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show kicks off in historic Cistern Yard on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, with a special showing for College of Charleston students. Starting at 5 p.m., students can enjoy light refreshments and activities. President Andrew Hsu will give remarks at 6 p.m. followed by the light show.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

Men’s Basketball Dominates Charleston Classic

The College of Charleston men’s basketball team won their first ever Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in front of a sold out TD Arena crowd on Sunday night in Charleston, taking down reigning ACC Champion Virginia Tech 77-75. The Cougars defeated Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech en route...
CHARLESTON, SC

