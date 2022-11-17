ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
New Jersey Globe

Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot

The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
92.7 WOBM

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York

A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table

I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy