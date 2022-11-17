Read full article on original website
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
New Jersey Globe
Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot
The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
Higher costs making holidays less merry for NJ families, poll finds
With more than 40% of New Jersey residents claiming their financial situation is worse off now compared to a year ago, inflation is expected to take some cheer out of this holiday season. In a poll released Monday by Stockton University, two-thirds of respondents said inflation is either "greatly" or...
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
So Sarcasm Is Illegal Now? Problem With New Jersey Road Signs
Have you seen those sarcastic, snarky road signs displayed around New Jersey?. How could you miss them? They have honestly been giving me life. "Ziti is the only thing that should be baked." "Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" "Hocus Pocus drive with focus" "Don't cruise when...
Approaching holidays, New Jersey schools still need bus drivers
Nearly three months into the school year, tweaks continue to be made to accommodate a lack of bus drivers. Any shortage isn't nearly as bad as it was a year ago, or even just a few months ago, but districts and bus contractors are operating on pretty thin ice and would still gladly welcome more drivers to their ranks.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
NJ Transit announces early getaways, kids ride free for Thanksgiving
NJ Transit has announced a plan for the long holiday weekend that includes extra service for travelers and shoppers, and an opportunity for children to ride for free. The agency is advising customers to purchase their tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at ticket windows and ticket vending machines.
Very Nice! It’s New Jersey’s Best Motel in Wildwood Crest
In a previous story, we talked about the most luxurious "hotel" in New Jersey. This time around we are talking about the best "motel" in the Garden State. Before we talk about the actual location let's look at the difference between a motel and a hotel. According to Google "Size:...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York
A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table
I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
New Jersey Globe
George Callas, Senate Democratic executive director in 1970s, dies at 90
Dr. George S. Callas, a former executive director of the Senate Majority office who was an influential player in New Jersey politics in the 1970s, died on October 30. He was 90. After working in the legislature and serving as the New Brunswick business administrator, Callas mounted campaigns for the...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
