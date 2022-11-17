Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
2023 Subaru Forester
Whether you plan to drive your vehicle on the Rubicon Trail or over the pavement in the mall parking lot, automakers are cashing in buyers wanting off-road versions of their popular crossovers. Subaru has always targeted a more active, outdoorsy demographic but has recently taken its efforts a step further by introducing a more rugged Wilderness trim for its popular Outback. The results were a success, and now the Forester gets its own Wilderness version.
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
Are the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Highlander the Same Vehicle?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander reminds us of the 2022 Toyota Sienna! See how close the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Highlander are related. The post Are the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Highlander the Same Vehicle? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RS Recommends: Ditch the Car (and Gas Hike) for These Top-Rated E-Bikes Instead
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With expensive gas, scarce parking, and traffic, there are plenty of good reasons to ditch your car for a bike. But bikes have their downsides too — whether as commuters or weekend cruisers — leaving us sweaty, tired, and possibly late to our destination. Thankfully, there’s now a middle-ground: the best electric bikes. After tremendous advancements over the past couple years, the best electric bikes (a.k.a. “e-bikes”) are now better than ever. They can travel up to 40 miles...
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Road & Track
Why Porsche Doesn't Use a Flat-Six in Its Modern Prototypes
Porsche has long been defined by the flat-six. It's powered the 911 for nearly 50 years and has been behind many of its greatest motorsports achievements. Except, Porsche hasn't put one in a sports prototype for almost 25 years. The last was the 911 GT1 of 1998. Its successor, the LMP2000, was canceled before it ever raced.
Everyone Said the AMC Gremlin Was a Joke: Ford and Chevrolet Weren’t Laughing
The AMC Gremlin was a joke, until it wasn't. Here's why GM and Ford would have loved to have had a Gremlin. The post Everyone Said the AMC Gremlin Was a Joke: Ford and Chevrolet Weren’t Laughing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer
Consumer Reports testers weigh in on headlight restoration and offer other insights into maintaining your vehicle's headlights cost-effectively. The post How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Need to Sell a Car? Here’s Where to Get the Most Money
When it’s time to upgrade your vehicle or downsize to one less car in your household, where can you go to sell the car for the most money? There are three main avenues to selling your car: at a dealership for a trade-in, with an online car dealer, or through a private sale. Here’s how to sell your car and get the most value from it.
MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring
Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix. The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Watch the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Drive on the Road for the First Time
Lamborghini revealed its off-road-ready Huracán Sterrato earlier this week, and engineers have wasted no time taking the car out of the company's factory to go on test drives. Spy shooter Varryx on YouTube caught this production-spec Sterrato leaving Lamborghini headquarters this week, giving us our best look yet at the finished product.
electrek.co
KKBike K26S full-suspension fat tire e-bike review: A 30 mph rocket of an electric bike
Fat tire electric bikes are all over the place these days. Full-suspension fat tire e-bikes are a bit rarer. But full-suspension fatties that can hit 30 mph (48 km/h) on throttle-only riding – that’s a unicorn right there. But that’s exactly what the KKBike K26S offers. Despite...
Serious Truck Buyers Don’t Care About Half-Ton Pickups’ Advertised Towing Capacity
You should probably ignore the "segment leading" towing capacity touted in truck advertisements. The post Serious Truck Buyers Don’t Care About Half-Ton Pickups’ Advertised Towing Capacity appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased?
As new models come out people are trying to decide on the new models or the older ones. If you are deciding between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and the 2022 model, you may be wondering why the mileage decreased. The post Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst
Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...
Comments / 0