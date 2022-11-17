ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Road & Track

Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return

The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Subaru Forester

Whether you plan to drive your vehicle on the Rubicon Trail or over the pavement in the mall parking lot, automakers are cashing in buyers wanting off-road versions of their popular crossovers. Subaru has always targeted a more active, outdoorsy demographic but has recently taken its efforts a step further by introducing a more rugged Wilderness trim for its popular Outback. The results were a success, and now the Forester gets its own Wilderness version.
Autoblog

2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more

Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
MotorAuthority

2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes

Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Ditch the Car (and Gas Hike) for These Top-Rated E-Bikes Instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With expensive gas, scarce parking, and traffic, there are plenty of good reasons to ditch your car for a bike. But bikes have their downsides too — whether as commuters or weekend cruisers — leaving us sweaty, tired, and possibly late to our destination. Thankfully, there’s now a middle-ground: the best electric bikes. After tremendous advancements over the past couple years, the best electric bikes (a.k.a. “e-bikes”) are now better than ever. They can travel up to 40 miles...
Robb Report

Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser

When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Road & Track

Why Porsche Doesn't Use a Flat-Six in Its Modern Prototypes

Porsche has long been defined by the flat-six. It's powered the 911 for nearly 50 years and has been behind many of its greatest motorsports achievements. Except, Porsche hasn't put one in a sports prototype for almost 25 years. The last was the 911 GT1 of 1998. Its successor, the LMP2000, was canceled before it ever raced.
RideApart

Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles

When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
MarketRealist

Need to Sell a Car? Here’s Where to Get the Most Money

When it’s time to upgrade your vehicle or downsize to one less car in your household, where can you go to sell the car for the most money? There are three main avenues to selling your car: at a dealership for a trade-in, with an online car dealer, or through a private sale. Here’s how to sell your car and get the most value from it.
MotorBiscuit

MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring

Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix.  The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track

Watch the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Drive on the Road for the First Time

Lamborghini revealed its off-road-ready Huracán Sterrato earlier this week, and engineers have wasted no time taking the car out of the company's factory to go on test drives. Spy shooter Varryx on YouTube caught this production-spec Sterrato leaving Lamborghini headquarters this week, giving us our best look yet at the finished product.
MotorBiscuit

Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased?

As new models come out people are trying to decide on the new models or the older ones. If you are deciding between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and the 2022 model, you may be wondering why the mileage decreased. The post Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com

Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst

Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...

