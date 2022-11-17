ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Jersey Assembly Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

The New Jersey Assembly has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just five weeks after the controversial bill was first introduced. The bill, which was approved by a 42-29 vote and still must pass the state Senate and be signed by Governor Phil Murphy, will almost certainly be challenged in court. One member abstained.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion

New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
92.7 WOBM

Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ

According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
92.7 WOBM

NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
92.7 WOBM

Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit

There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
92.7 WOBM

Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?

The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
