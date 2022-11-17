Read full article on original website
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
How they voted: NJ Assembly approves new limits on carrying guns
TRENTON – Legislation that seeks to establish new rules and limits for the carrying of concealed handguns in New Jersey cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Assembly passed it after more than an hour and a half of tense debate. Scroll down to see the list of how...
Tough N.J. concealed carry gun proposal moves closer to law after fierce debate at Statehouse
Over intense objections from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Assembly on Monday passed a sweeping proposal that would revamp and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. That puts the measure just a few steps away from becoming law...
NJ, other states urge Apple to protect data on reproductive health apps
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, co-signed by nine other attorneys general across the U.S., calling for the company to better ensure privacy on apps it offers that collect and store reproductive health data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: New Jersey Assembly Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
The New Jersey Assembly has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just five weeks after the controversial bill was first introduced. The bill, which was approved by a 42-29 vote and still must pass the state Senate and be signed by Governor Phil Murphy, will almost certainly be challenged in court. One member abstained.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion
New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
Temp workers’ bill of rights? NJ biz group says it could backfire
A measure, A1474, that could soon be approved by the State Senate calls for establishing a temporary workers' bill of rights. It was crafted to offer protections to temporary workers, but New Jersey’s leading business group is warning just the opposite may happen. According to Alexis Bailey, the vice...
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ
According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Approaching holidays, New Jersey schools still need bus drivers
Nearly three months into the school year, tweaks continue to be made to accommodate a lack of bus drivers. Any shortage isn't nearly as bad as it was a year ago, or even just a few months ago, but districts and bus contractors are operating on pretty thin ice and would still gladly welcome more drivers to their ranks.
Higher costs making holidays less merry for NJ families, poll finds
With more than 40% of New Jersey residents claiming their financial situation is worse off now compared to a year ago, inflation is expected to take some cheer out of this holiday season. In a poll released Monday by Stockton University, two-thirds of respondents said inflation is either "greatly" or...
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit
There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?
The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
