Fly The Flag
4d ago
Just once, I’d like to see a member of this administration take some responsibility for a job done very poorly as opposed to deflection or blame shifting!
Cornbeef Freddy
3d ago
Impeach this slime bag!! He lied to the American citizens when he said the CBP has "operational control" of the southern border. He is a globalist who advocates the destruction of our country.
Naman Bhatt
4d ago
Its none of my problem i earned my life with hard work i still do ..everyone needs to work hard ..fleeing and illegally entry will not cut it ..coward take short cuts ..apply in line at port of entry and wait …we welcome all with permit to enter with dignity ..
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards amid migrant surge, local official says
A Yuma county supervisor shared his town's battle to accommodate the influx of migrants amid caring for residents as border crossings increase in Arizona.
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
CatholicVote dumps $2 million into blocking Catholic Dems from office: 'Clearing out the trash'
CatholicVote is dropping $2 million in ad spending in an effort to block Catholic Democratic candidates from gaining office, the prominent Catholic political group announced Thursday. The ad-buy will last through the final 10 days of campaigning before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, targeting Democratic Senate candidates in Nevada, Arizona...
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
Texas drone footage shows heaps of discarded trash and clothing at southern border crossing
Drone footage of a frequent border crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded trash and clothing on Thursday in Normandy, Texas.
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Lifelong Georgia Democrat votes Republican for first time, says Biden 'opened my eyes': 'Enough is enough'
'Fox & Friends' enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth speak to voters on key issues.
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
