Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers. The release of the latest Pokemon game has come...
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
dexerto.com
Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal: Release date, story, classes
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal is the latest expansion that brings a new Technophage Outbreak mission variant, Venerable Dreadnought class, and more. Here’s everything you need to know. The Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal DLC is a brand new...
dexerto.com
Swagg unveils “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout to rule Al-Mazrah
FaZe Clan star Swagg has unveiled his “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout that’ll absolutely dominate the Al-Mazrah lobbies. Warzone 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s finally here in all of its glory. From a revamped gulag to AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites, there’s a lot to explore and do in Al-Mazrah.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid details: Operator Solis, Nighthaven Labs map, ranked rework
Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4, Operation Solar Raid, is here to wrap up a big 2022 in Siege. New operator Solis and the Nighthaven Labs map are joining the rotation, as well as the long-awaited ranked rework. Here’s what you need to know about Y7S4. The Rainbow Six...
dexerto.com
How to ‘G-Walk’ in Modern Warfare 2: Insane movement trick explained
The new ‘G-Walk’ movement trick is taking Modern Warfare 2 by storm. Here’s how it’s done so you can be zooming around the map in no time. Infinity Ward looked to stamp out advanced movement techniques in this year’s CoD release, namely by removing the ability to slide cancel, well, at least they tried to. It only took players a matter of weeks to effectively break the game and uncover even more absurd input combinations in light of this change.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs revert Season One footstep audio increase
Infinity Ward appear to have reverted a much-criticized increase to footstep audio that accompanied Modern Warfare 2 Season One, which adjusted footstep volume by up to 75%. Modern Warfare 2 Season One dropped on November 16, bringing the first installment of post-launch content to Infinity Ward’s 2022. Alongside Shoot...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
dexerto.com
Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
LMGs in Warzone 2 hit some real blows and the Rapp H is one of them. So, here’s a Rapp H loadout for battle royale with the perfect set of attachments and Perks. In most shooters, LMGs often get overshadowed by Assault Rifles, making them underrated in return. However, by no means are they inefficient, especially in games like Warzone. The BR experience can get pretty heated up at any given moment and this is when the magazine sizes of LMGs shine.
dexerto.com
How to view your actual Overwatch 2 SR number for all ranked roles
Overwatch 2 players tired of the new ranked system have discovered a way to see their SR number for all competitive roles. Unlike the first Overwatch, OW2 made the bold decision to do away with a skill ranking number that went up or down every match and replaced it with numbered tiers that update every 7 wins or 20 losses.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 leaves Tracer’s damage bug for now because of how bad she is without it
The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed they plan on fixing a bug giving Tracer more damage at range, but are leaving it for now and are considering some additional changes in a new patch. A strange bug affecting Tracer is giving the DPS hero much better damage at range by...
dexerto.com
Purplecliffe continues tradition of failing Shiny encounters with release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon YouTuber and content creator Purplecliffe continued his tradition of accidentally failing Shiny Pokemon when a new game releases when he ran past a rare Lechonk playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Shiny hunting has become a very prevalent activity within the Pokemon fanbase. Many of the most prominent Pokemon content...
dexerto.com
How many people play Warzone 2? Modern Warfare 2 player count
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been released on the Steam platform, meaning it is possible for us to see accurate player counts the game. Using Steam data, here’s how many people are playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 right now. The original Warzone was one of...
dexerto.com
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare
A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare. MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
dexerto.com
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
Comments / 0