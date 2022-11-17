ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Blizzard to pull popular games from China after license spat

By Poornima WEERASEKARA, MARIO TAMA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecHHQ_0jEeH7Oj00
US gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment, headquartered in California, said it had failed to reach an agreement with its Chinese publisher over an extension to their 14-year partnership /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

US gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment will suspend most of its services in China from January, the company said Thursday, after it failed to reach a licensing deal with local firm NetEase.

Producer of some of the best-known titles in video gaming, including "World of Warcraft" and "Overwatch", Blizzard has operated since 2008 in China -- the world's biggest gaming market.

But the firm said it had failed to reach an agreement with Chinese publisher NetEase over an extension to their 14-year partnership.

"We will suspend new sales in the coming days and Chinese players will be receiving details of how this will work soon," Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of California-based Activision Blizzard, said in a statement.

Microsoft in January offered to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, but the deal has yet to be finalised as anti-trust authorities examine it.

Negotiations with NetEase fell apart, the company said, after the two sides failed to strike a deal that is "consistent with Blizzard's operating principles and commitments to players and employees". It did not share further details.

Foreign companies require a license with Chinese publishers in order to sell their games.

Activision Blizzard, for example, distributes its "Call of Duty" franchise through Tencent, the worlds' biggest gaming company by revenue.

The break-up comes as Chinese gaming giants are expanding abroad, buying promising studios or expanding their ownership in major publishers in Europe.

- 'Love and support' -

Analysts said that the row with NetEase did not mean that Blizzard was leaving China and that the company was expected to find new ways to stay in the market, including through a possible tie-up with Tencent.

"It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that Blizzard has done something like this in China," said Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners.

Before working with NetEase, Blizzard had a similar deal with a company called The9, before ending the partnership.

Ahmad said the news was reverberating across the gaming world in China and was a trending topic on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter.

Reactions poured in from gamers who were born in the 80s or 90s that grew up playing Blizzard video games as well as younger ones who had discovered the company on mobile, said Ahmad.

Blizzard thanked local players for their "love and support", saying it "sincerely looked forward to bringing Blizzard games back to you in the future".

Upcoming releases for "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight", "Hearthstone: March of the Lich King", and season two of "Overwatch 2" will go ahead later this year, the company added.

NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 9 percent on Thursday.

The Chinese gaming giant said the expiration of the licenses would have "no material impact on NetEase's financial results", in a stock exchange filing Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Confusion, fear cloud China's path out of zero-Covid

With megacities under lockdown, infection numbers climbing and sporadic protests, China's Covid-19 policy has reached a stalemate as authorities persist with seeking to contain the virus while trying to keep the economy alive. China is the only major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of the virus, shutting down entire cities and placing contacts of infected patients into strict quarantine.
AFP

Six staffers from Hong Kong's Apple Daily plead guilty to foreign collusion

Six senior staffers from Hong Kong's shuttered pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily pleaded guilty to colluding with foreign forces on Tuesday, and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Four former senior editors and two ex-executives pleaded guilty at the Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday to "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security".
AFP

Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals

China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. New cases in Beijing have also jumped in recent days, more than doubling from 621 on Sunday to Tuesday's 1,438 -- a pandemic record for the city.
AFP

Hong Kong leads Asia losses on fresh China Covid fears

Asian markets fell Monday as China's first Covid death in six months sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions to fight outbreaks across the country. Demand concerns caused by China's Covid woes further hit oil prices, with both main contracts in the red, having tumbled last week.
AFP

US VP Harris to visit Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel Tuesday to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the longtime US ally and counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts

US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

38 killed in central China fire

Thirty-eight people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a factory in central China, state media said Tuesday, with authorities blaming workers for illegal welding. And last year, a gas blast killed 25 people and reduced several buildings to rubble in the central city of Shiyan.
AFP

China reports more Covid deaths as infections surge

China reported two new deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, both elderly Beijing residents, as several major cities persisted with strict virus curbs despite a much-touted recent loosening. But Asian markets fell Monday as Sunday's Covid death sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions.
AFP

China, Russia seek 'might makes right' world: US defense chief

China and Russia seek a world where force is used to resolve disputes, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday, vowing that the United States will continue defending humanitarian principles and international law. "Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right, where disputes are resolved by force, and where autocrats can stamp out the flame of freedom," Austin told the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

VP Harris vows 'unwavering' commitment to Philippines

The United States has an "unwavering" commitment to the Philippines, US Vice President Kamala Harris told the country's president Monday during a visit aimed at countering China and rebuilding ties that were fractured over human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian nation. She also met with her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte, the daughter of the former leader whose deadly drug war sparked an international investigation into alleged human rights abuses.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

95K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy