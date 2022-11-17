Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Tera Types Explained
New Pokédexes mean new novelties and Game Freak's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sticks with that tradition with Tera Types. Similar to X and Y's Mega Evolutions, Sun and Moon's Z-Crystals, and Sword and Shield's Dynamaxing, the Terastal phenomenon is a new mechanic in the Paldea region that remixes the battle system and how it works. It pins type charts to movepools and introduces an entirely different form of discovery for new Pokemon such as Charcadet, Finizen, and Tandemaus. Terastallizing a new Pokemon has its positives, but it also makes Scarlet and Violet one of the more exciting entries in recent years. For starters, here's everything you need to know about Tera Types, including how to find them.
Gamespot
15 Things I Wish I Knew In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out and they mark a number of changes for the mainline series. Here are 15 ways to make the most of your time in Paldea!
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Gamespot
Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick
As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward. ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting...
Gamespot
How To Evolve Charcadet In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are full of new Pokemon in the Paldea region for players to discover and catch. One of those new Pokemon is Charcadet, a small red knight-like Pokemon that can be quite powerful. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic Pokemon, in Scarlet or into Creuledge, a Fire/Ghost Pokemon, in Violet. Regardless of which version you are playing, you will need to obtain a special item in order to evolve Charcadet.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious. The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and...
Gamespot
Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
As one popular tweet shows, yes, it is true that you can double your character's run speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by pressing forward on two controllers at once. However, your Switch must be undocked, and you have to use a Joy-Con attached to the Switch, along with a wireless controller.
Gamespot
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Gamespot
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Gamespot
Pokemon: 8 Key Moments In Ash's Journey To Become World Champ
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It only took 25 years, but after a lifetime of traveling, battling, and dealing with Team Rocket, Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance has paid off. Now recognized as the Pokemon World Champion, Ash's journey from Pallet Town to the global stage saw him emerge triumphant in the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokemon World Coronation Series. But before he could claim the title of best in the world, Ash had to learn the hard way that there's no shortcut to greatness.
Gamespot
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Gamespot
Party With Mario Party Superstars For Half Off Now
Mario Party has been providing raucous family parties and curse-laden Giant Bomb content since it debuted on the Nintendo 64, and the latest edition for Nintendo Switch brings together a massive collection of 100 greatest hits minigames into one package. Mario Party Superstars is a wild time, and now you can score it for half-off.
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Reboot News May Have Been Premature
Update: Team Ninja has tempered expectations for any sort of announcement in the near future, telling VGC that it has "no details or information to share" on either franchise and that it will give more updates going forward if that changes. Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja...
Gamespot
Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time Revealed Alongside New Multiplayer Feature
Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is less than two weeks away. Today, Epic revealed the first visual tease of the event since its name was revealed during the FNCS. Along with that teaser image come a few other remarks from the developer-publisher, including exactly when you can play, how many friends can join you in your party, and the introduction of a new party-up ability that will ensure no one has to fend off the fracture alone. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event.
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons 2022 Gift Guide: 9 Items For The D&D Player In Your Life
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Dungeons & Dragons continues to grow in popularity. The tabletop roleplaying game reportedly has millions of players around the world, and it's not slowing down. Throughout 2022, there's been plenty of brand-new content. But what are the products the D&D player in your life will want this most this holiday season?
Gamespot
Hearthstone "March Of The Lich King" Card Reveal - Shaman Gets Huge Dudes
Hearthstone's new expansion, March of the Lich King, is introducing a whole new class with the long-awaited appearance of the Death Knight. But as always it's giving the existing classes some new tools, including a set of cards that synergize around Shaman having big big beefy minions to dominate the battlefield into the late game. GameSpot can reveal not one or two but four of those cards, which all look to work together nicely.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Best Weapon Loadouts And Attachment Tuning
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrived with the start of Season 1, and both battle royale and DMZ mode make use of Modern Warfare 2's entire weapons and attachments pool. Customizing the optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can sometimes be overwhelming, so here we recommend some of the best loadouts to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.
Gamespot
Grab Soul Hackers 2 For Just $29 At Best Buy And Amazon
If you’re feeling the Megami Tensei itch, Soul Hackers 2 is just $29 at Amazon and Best Buy. The deal applies to PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X versions. Soul Hackers 2 is a cyberpunk-flavored dungeon crawler RPG, and one of the numerous subseries in the Megami Tensei franchise. While Soul Hackers 2 takes place in the same setting as the first Soul Hackers title, the story is entirely standalone and can be enjoyed without playing the original.
Gamespot
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Arrives December 7
The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will soon be halfway to the finish line, as the third of six eight-course waves has been confirmed for a December 7 launch date. Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass will, like the previous waves, add eight more courses to the Mario Kart 8 roster, with all of them coming from previous games in the franchise. Three of Wave 3's tracks first debuted in Mario Kart Tour on mobile devices, two more come from Mario Kart 7 on 3DS, and the final three come from Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart DS, and Mario Kart Super Circuit on Game Boy Advance.
Gamespot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets A Cozy Discount For Black Friday
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $39 at Amazon and Best Buy currently. For this deal, you can grab either the digital or the physical versions of the game. The digital version is a buck more at $40, but you're getting an awesome deal regardless. New Horizons almost never goes on sale, so scoop this up while you can.
