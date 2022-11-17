Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
businessobserverfl.com
Eye care practice opens sleek new headquarters
Cost: Multimillion-dollar (decline to disclose specific amount.) Architect: Southview Studios and Gordon & Associates. Stevens Construction had already done two previous projects for Frantz EyeCare. So the company was a natural partner when the growing practice wanted to build a new Fort Myers facility to replace a space it had outgrown.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers 13-acre residential property sells for $2.4M
Sunset Somi Investments purchased a 13.89-acre residential property at 13390 Sandy Key Lane in Fort Myers from 13390 Sandy Key Lane LLC for $2.4 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Hunter Ward, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller, and Nils Richter of Barclays Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
Florida Weekly
Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities
Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
Amid leadership changes, progress continues on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach continues to recover from the disastrous storm, there’s new leadership at the helm.
WINKNEWS.com
Waterway debris cleanup on Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian
We’ve seen the debris lining the streets of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. But what about all the stuff you can’t see, like debris in or under the water?. On Friday, crews were on Fort Myers Beach working to remove debris from the waterways. The machines used to...
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel; None of Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/12/22 – 11/18/22.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/9/22 to 11/15/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL
First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
WINKNEWS.com
Many businesses in Cape Coral continue to work toward reopening
Many of us are still working to return to normal after Hurricane Ian swept most of our possessions away. In Cape Coral, a lot of businesses are still not open. They are working as hard and as fast as they can to open back up. The owner of the South...
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Island Inn reopens to Sanibel residents, pass holders after Hurricane Ian
The oldest hotel on Sanibel Island will eventually look like one of the newest. The Island Inn, built in 1895 and serving as one of the longest-running businesses in Southwest Florida, did not have any of its original buildings left on the property going into Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian hit. But it did have wood-frame buildings dating back to the 1920s, said Island Inn general manager Chris Davison.
New Red Tide alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of 3 additional red tide blooms.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples
Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL labor force grows by more than 22K in October
Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 22,366 over the last year, according to October figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Fort Myers area labor force in October 2022 grew by 14,905, a 4.1% increase from October 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 4.1%, growing by 7,461. The industries adding the most jobs were construction, with 1,800 and education and health services with 1,600. The unemployment rate in Fort Myers was 3.9% in October and 2.9% in Naples. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%.
