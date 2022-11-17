ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Eye care practice opens sleek new headquarters

Cost: Multimillion-dollar (decline to disclose specific amount.) Architect: Southview Studios and Gordon & Associates. Stevens Construction had already done two previous projects for Frantz EyeCare. So the company was a natural partner when the growing practice wanted to build a new Fort Myers facility to replace a space it had outgrown.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers 13-acre residential property sells for $2.4M

Sunset Somi Investments purchased a 13.89-acre residential property at 13390 Sandy Key Lane in Fort Myers from 13390 Sandy Key Lane LLC for $2.4 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Hunter Ward, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller, and Nils Richter of Barclays Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities

Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season

With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL

First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery

Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Island Inn reopens to Sanibel residents, pass holders after Hurricane Ian

The oldest hotel on Sanibel Island will eventually look like one of the newest. The Island Inn, built in 1895 and serving as one of the longest-running businesses in Southwest Florida, did not have any of its original buildings left on the property going into Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian hit. But it did have wood-frame buildings dating back to the 1920s, said Island Inn general manager Chris Davison.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples

Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples   . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.  
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL labor force grows by more than 22K in October

Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 22,366 over the last year, according to October figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Fort Myers area labor force in October 2022 grew by 14,905, a 4.1% increase from October 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 4.1%, growing by 7,461. The industries adding the most jobs were construction, with 1,800 and education and health services with 1,600. The unemployment rate in Fort Myers was 3.9% in October and 2.9% in Naples. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%.
FORT MYERS, FL

