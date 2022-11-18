Read full article on original website
Related
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments, Due to Scheduling Hassles
– Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. – 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year...
PayZen Nabs $200M for Personalized, No-Cost Patient Financing
– PayZen, the fintech company tackling healthcare affordability with personalized, no-cost patient financing solutions raises a $220 million growth round. The round is composed of $20 million in equity financing and a $200 million credit facility led by 7wireVentures, while Viola Credit provided a $200 million warehouse credit facility to support continued market expansion.
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform
– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners
– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
ConcertAI CEO Talks COVID-19 & The De-Risking of Technology to Keep Trials Moving
Nothing like it had ever happened before – a global slowdown in new study starts and a massive decrease in trial accruals for open studies. The turn of events was a shock for sponsors and providers. Sudden disruptions on that scale rarely hit multiple players in an ecosystem at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened at the intersection of clinical care and clinical development during the pandemic. Researchers and clinicians were forced to change how they operated trials, and technological solutions that researchers had been slowly exploring for trials were suddenly adopted at rapid speeds.
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
Nursing Facilities – A Medical Crisis in Need of a Prescription
Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities, and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010. Even with a shift to providing higher-intensity care in people’s homes, the demand for nursing facility-level care is slated to double. Meanwhile, there are significant workforce challenges that prohibit nursing home patients from getting the medical care they need. Fortunately, telehealth can help fill these gaps.
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
17 HLTH 2022 Predictions from Digital Health Executives to Watch
Before HLTH 2022 kicks off next week in Las Vegas, we asked 17 digital health executives for their predictions and major themes to expect at HLTH. 1. Keith Reynolds, Chief Operating Officer at Welldoc. Access to care is a central focus for healthcare given several factors: a growing population being...
PocketHealth Launches Tool for Sourcing Prior Diagnostic Imaging From Any Provider, Anywhere
– PocketHealth, a patient-centric, no-network medical image-sharing platform launches Record Retrieval to solve challenges that hospitals and imaging centers face while requesting and retrieving prior imaging from patients, referring physicians, or healthcare sites. – Record Retrieval streamlines patient intake by creating an easy workflow that auto-imports data into PACS and...
Survey: People Living with COPD Want Innovation in Care Delivery
– People living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are enthusiastic about the promise of care innovation, according to a survey released by Wellinks, a digital healthcare company offering the first-ever integrated, virtual COPD management solution, in collaboration with the COPD Foundation. – The research assessed patient perspectives on COPD...
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
Northwell Holdings & Aegis Ventures Form FemTech Company for Menopause Support
– Northwell Holdings and Aegis Ventures inked an agreement today for the formation of Upliv, a femtech-based women’s virtual care startup that aims to raise the bar for clinical menopause support. – Upliv is the joint creation of Aegis Ventures and Northwell Holdings, the for-profit investment arm of Northwell...
How to Implement QR Codes Within the Healthcare Landscape
Over 90% of mobile users keep their smartphones within arm’s reach 24/7. This usage supports the implementation of mobile technology in the healthcare industry for professionals, patients and caregivers. Despite past hesitance among the healthcare system to use mobile technology — stemming from IT security and compliance concerns —...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
HLTH22: LG Launches Virtual Care Solution with Amwell to Address Hospital Workforce Shortages
– Global innovator LG Electronics announced its first joint solution with digital healthcare enablement leader Amwell®, designed to expand the boundaries of digital health innovation and address a major issue faced by hospitals across the country – workforce shortages. – Showcased at HLTH 2022, a Carepoint™ TV Kit,...
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
Included Health Launches All-Included Care™
– Included Health, a digital health company integrating navigation and virtual care unveiled the All-Included Care platform at HLTH22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – All-Included Care is a new kind of healthcare service that guides and delivers high-quality, in-network care for every health journey, from simple to complex. – By...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0