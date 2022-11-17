ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
FRESNO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Greyhounds win, Eagles lose respective playoff games Friday

– The Atascadero High School Greyhound Football team beat Dos Palos 35-0 in front of a big home crowd at Atascadero High School Friday night. The Greyhounds intercepted two Bronco passes in the first quarter, and scored on each turnover. Dallas Parish intercepted the second Dos Palos pass in midfield. Then, Kane Cooks completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Pryor.
ATASCADERO, CA
Daily Nexus

Men’s basketball win a closely contested contest

The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team was able to secure a 61-54 victory in the low scoring affair versus the Fresno State Bulldogs. The match began as a slow buildup for the Gauchos, as they fell behind early, and the Bulldogs ran up the score to 10-2 with 16:40 on the clock. The Gauchos’ struggles continued as they were not able to cross double-digits until the end of the nine-minute mark.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
High School Football PRO

Caruthers, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coalinga High School football team will have a game with Caruthers High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement

Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Injured Following DUI Crash in Fresno County

Suspected DUI Crash Near Firebaugh Sends Three to the Hospital. Three people were hospitalized for injuries following a multi-vehicle accident involving a suspected drunk driver. The crash happened north of Firebaugh in Fresno County. Details of the Firebaugh Injury Crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a call for...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation

The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
FRESNO, CA

