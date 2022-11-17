Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KMPH.com
Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
Fresno State wins West Division, 6th straight & will play in Mountain West Championship game
Fresno State's win clinches a West Division title for the Bulldogs who will face Mountain Division champions Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on December 3
Greyhounds win, Eagles lose respective playoff games Friday
– The Atascadero High School Greyhound Football team beat Dos Palos 35-0 in front of a big home crowd at Atascadero High School Friday night. The Greyhounds intercepted two Bronco passes in the first quarter, and scored on each turnover. Dallas Parish intercepted the second Dos Palos pass in midfield. Then, Kane Cooks completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Pryor.
Daily Nexus
Men’s basketball win a closely contested contest
The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team was able to secure a 61-54 victory in the low scoring affair versus the Fresno State Bulldogs. The match began as a slow buildup for the Gauchos, as they fell behind early, and the Bulldogs ran up the score to 10-2 with 16:40 on the clock. The Gauchos’ struggles continued as they were not able to cross double-digits until the end of the nine-minute mark.
csufresno.edu
Photo Essay: A day in the life at a Fresno State men’s basketball game
Here is a collection of photos of the Fresno State community during the men’s basketball game against the University of San Francisco on Nov. 16.
Good Sports: Harry Kargenian's legendary voice in Tulare high school football
For more than 50 years, Harry Kargenian's voice has been echoing throughout high school football games in Tulare.
Caruthers, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Fresno clerk stops attempted robbery by saying ‘no’, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State. Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues. Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip […]
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
Jim Patterson announces next move after state assembly term limit
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current state assemblymember for Fresno Jim Patterson announced on Wednesday what his next move will be after reaching his term limit. According to state rules, a member of the California State Assembly can serve a maximum of 12 years in the state legislature. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Patterson said […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
GV Wire
Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement
Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Injured Following DUI Crash in Fresno County
Suspected DUI Crash Near Firebaugh Sends Three to the Hospital. Three people were hospitalized for injuries following a multi-vehicle accident involving a suspected drunk driver. The crash happened north of Firebaugh in Fresno County. Details of the Firebaugh Injury Crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a call for...
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
GV Wire
Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation
The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
