Kinzinger says he doesn’t think McCarthy will ‘last very long’ if he becomes House speaker
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois lambasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying he does not think the California Republican will last long if he’s elected House speaker next year. “I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that...
Senior Democratic lawmakers demand answers on alleged Supreme Court leak
Whitehouse and Johnson warn chief justice that if he won’t investigate, Congress will.
Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden’s birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he’s too old to serve another term.
Hakeem Jeffries says he hasn’t spoken ‘recently’ with Kevin McCarthy
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the next Democratic leader in the House, said Sunday that he hasn’t “recently” had a conversation with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to lead the Republican-controlled chamber next year. “I haven’t...
Kyiv’s mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The body armor propped against a radiator, ready for use, the spent shell casing adding to clutter on his desk, the boxing memorabilia and the sign asking visitors to leave firearms at his door: All shout that this is the office of an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times.
