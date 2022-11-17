Welcome to California this was your choice when you voted these government officials and Politicians and Prosecutors.And the thefts will continue until something changes, just lookat the stabbing in Target where a 25yr old shopper and 9yr old boy were stabbed?? look at the Manager in The Habit in Antioch she got punched and they had to remove her eye. Wow what does it have to take??? Soon they will just close the stores or who will pay the consumer in higher prices to recoop the losses
are you kidding me ? Breed is proposing "community ambassadors" to patrol high crime areas. Will they be " packing some heat " cause if they are not, they are in same boat as security guards. Stupidest but stupidest thing I heard coming from her mouth. Assuming they patrol these area, what about the stores outside these areas that are still being hit by thieves. good luck with that idea.
I literally see those thieves walk out those doors with carts full of stuff...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Comments / 47