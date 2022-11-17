For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO