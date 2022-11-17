Television Critics Tour will resume in-person panels in January, but not everyone is coming back to the party at The Landham Huntington in Pasadena. CBS will be a no-show, as well as The CW. Half of the press tour is Disney. The TCA president told members in an email that production changes, as well as lighter midseason slates and “organizational transitions” are the reason for some outlets skipping the confab. Amazon is currently off the list, but things could change. And there’s only one day for the cable nets. Here’s the schedule: Jan. 9: Paramount+Jan. 10: CTAMJan. 11: ABC/FreeformJan. 12: FXJan. 13:...

PASADENA, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO