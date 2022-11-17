Read full article on original website
TCA Returning To In-Person Panels In January; CBS Will Skip Event
Television Critics Tour will resume in-person panels in January, but not everyone is coming back to the party at The Landham Huntington in Pasadena. CBS will be a no-show, as well as The CW. Half of the press tour is Disney. The TCA president told members in an email that production changes, as well as lighter midseason slates and “organizational transitions” are the reason for some outlets skipping the confab. Amazon is currently off the list, but things could change. And there’s only one day for the cable nets. Here’s the schedule: Jan. 9: Paramount+Jan. 10: CTAMJan. 11: ABC/FreeformJan. 12: FXJan. 13:...
World Screen News
Surviving Summer Returning for a Second Season
ZDF Studios and Werner Film Productions have been commissioned to produce a second season of the hit Australian live-action drama Surviving Summer for Netflix. The second season, consisting of eight episodes, will continue to follow the adventures of a rebellious New York teen sent to live in a tiny seaside town on Victoria’s scenic South West Coast. Sky Katz returns to lead the cast as Summer alongside Joao Gabriel Marinho, Kai Lewins and Savannah La Rain.
World Screen News
Channel 5 Commissions Clapperboard’s Love Rat
Clapperboard has landed a commission from Channel 5 for the psychological thriller Love Rat. Set to be distributed internationally by Entertainment One (eOne), the four-part drama series features a cast that includes Sally Lindsay, Neil Morrissey, Alexis Georgoulis and Ramon Tikaram. Taking place on the island of Cyprus, it follows a recently divorced woman, played by Lindsay, who discovers that her lover and his partner in crime have stolen her life savings.
World Screen News
Dodi Al-Fayed Doc for Paramount+ & Channel 5
Wonderhood Studios is producing a feature documentary about Dodi Al-Fayed for Paramount+ and Channel 5 that will be distributed by All3Media International. The 90-minute special, Dodi: Last Days of a Playboy, promises a definitive account of Al-Fayed, who was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana in Paris in August 1997. It features interviews with former girlfriends, close friends and business partners.
World Screen News
Formats Trending This Fall
A slew of format adaptations have been making waves on social media this fall, with the trend-trackers at The WIT charting those with the greatest followings on Instagram. Rebooted treatments of formats such as Big Brother, Star Academy and Dancing with the Stars have been performing particularly well as of late.
