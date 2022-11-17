Read full article on original website
SPLV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.39, changing hands as high as $63.54 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
WTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $236.40, changing hands for $236.93/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $284
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $284.41 per unit.
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Shares of PBR Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $9.56 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. PCB Bancorp PCB is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days. Target Hospitality Corp. TH is...
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
Implied VOOV Analyst Target Price: $157
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $157.23 per unit.
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
Best Buy forecasts smaller-than-expected drop in annual sales ahead of holiday season
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N said on Tuesday it forecast a smaller-than-expected drop in annual sales ahead of the holiday season, as steep discounts help soften the blow to electronics demand. The retailer's shares rose 6% to $75 in premarket trading, after it also said it...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Could Rally 137%: Here's is How to Trade
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) closed the last trading session at $10.30, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.46 indicates a 137.5% upside potential.
Interesting DDOG Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 87 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DDOG options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
How The Pieces Add Up: FEX Targets $92
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $91.56 per unit.
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Block (NYSE: SQ), and a few reasons to be bullish even with the current market environment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Pre-market Movers: EBON, SLS, IXHL, ATTO, NXL…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 15% at $2.97 Atento S.A. (ATTO) is up over 11% at $7.80 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is up over 11% at $2.28 Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 10% at $4.55 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $105.97 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is up over 5% at $36.39 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is up over 5% at $9.38 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 5% at $2.99.
Down 35.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Celularity, Inc. (CELU)
A downtrend has been apparent in Celularity, Inc. (CELU) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 35.4% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
