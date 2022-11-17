Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.

The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment.

Mr McCarthy told reporters after the speech that he had been in “meetings” and regretted not being there for the speech. The two House caucus leaders are known to have shared a caustic relationship over the years.

Elise Stefanik, the House Republican caucus chair, was also not present.

The front row of the House was occupied by female Democratic lawmakers from California, Ms Pelosi’s home state, with many including the speaker wearing white in a tribute to suffragettes.

Nonparticipation by members during floor speeches is not uncommon, but members typically show up for major addresses and the resignation of a party leader who has been in power since 2003 would have drawn more lawmakers in years past were it not for the toxic atmosphere that continues to pervade Capitol Hill in the wake of the Trump presidency and January 6.

Republicans and Democrats both have made headlines for refusing to applaud or other antics during speeches in the chamber.

In 2020, Ms Pelosi herself made headlines when she ripped up a copy of then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address moments after his speech concluded in front of her.