Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
KWQC
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire officials say no injuries were reported after two early morning structure fires in Davenport. Firefighters responded to the 1100 Block of E. 13th St at 12:34 a.m. with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a report of a structure fire. Crews on scene saw heavy fire conditions from the front of the house and made an aggressive attack on the fire, according to a press release.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
Trial for teen suspect in teacher’s death set in Scott County, Iowa
The teens face charges in connection with the death of 66-year-old Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, who went missing Nov. 2, 2021.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 2 early-morning structure fires
Davenport Firefighters responded to two structure fires early Saturday, according to a news release. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A large, two-story residence had heavy fire coming from several windows at the front of the building. Crews made an aggressive attack and began a search process.
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County
Four Oaks Education Liaison Kara Graft joins us to talk about how to cope with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. The Jones County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is dead, and multiple are hurt after a house fire Friday morning. One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
KCRG.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
KCRG.com
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
iheart.com
One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
KBUR
Burlington power outage caused by equipment failure
Burlington, IA- Over 200 Burlington residents lost power on Friday, November 18th due to an equipment failure. The Burlington Beacon reports that about 280 residents in downtown Burlington lost power on Friday from 1:50 PM until 3:15 PM. A spokesperson for Alliant Energy said that an equipment malfunction was to...
KCJJ
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
