‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

Fairfield Sun Times
‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
ABC Scraps Neve Campbell Crime Drama ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell won’t be starring in a midseason crime drama on ABC after all: The network has ended development on Avalon, a David E. Kelley series that would have marked Campbell’s first post-Scream leading role. In Avalon, created by Kelley and based on the Michael Connelly short story...
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Jonathan Bennett Hails Hallmark’s LGBTQ Content After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
After Candace Cameron Bure angered viewers and other celebrities for talking about Great American Family’s focus on “traditional marraige,” actor Jonathan Bennett pointed out how Hallmark Channel, Bure’s former TV home, is making a tradition out of LGBTQ inclusivity. When E! News asked Bennett about Bure’s...
